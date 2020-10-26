150 teachers, staff try to take out rally to Raj Nivas, held

Puducherry, Oct 26 (PTI): Around 150 teachers and staff of Puducherry government-aided private schools were arrested by the police here on Monday for trying to hold a rally to the Lieutenant Governor's office demanding salaries due for the last 11 months. Earlier, leaders of the local units of the DMK and AIADMK addressed the teachers, who at one stage, squatted on the road before taking out the rally, a source said.

There was an alleged delay by the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi in sanctioning grants for the schools to facilitate them pay the salaries. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy recently said the file relating to the grants was sent to Bedi for approval but she allegedly did not give the nod.

The teachers have been holding agitations on the premises of the Directorate of School Education in a phased manner during the last few months in support of their demand and finally decided to hold a rally today to the Raj Nivas, the Lieutenant Governor's office..