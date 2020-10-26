Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU admission: Over 4,800 students apply on first day under third cut-off list

There are a total of 70,000 seats in undergraduate courses in the university," a senior official had said. Delhi University released its second cut-off list last Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:46 IST
DU admission: Over 4,800 students apply on first day under third cut-off list
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Over 4,800 candidates applied for admission to Delhi University under the third cut-off list on Monday, according to officials. The admissions under the third list commenced at 10 am on Monday and will end on October 30.

"A total of 4,872 candidates applied on the first day of admission under the third cut-off list. A total of 2,410 admissions were approved on Monday," a senior university official said. Delhi University announced the third cut-off list on Saturday with various colleges closing admission to multiple courses, while there was a marginal dip in cut-offs for certain programmes.

More than 82 per cent seats in Delhi University have been filled after the conclusion of admissions under the second cut-off list, the officials said. "While 35,500 seats were filled under the first cut-off list, 22,147 seats have been filled under the second cut-off list. There are a total of 70,000 seats in undergraduate courses in the university," a senior official had said.

Delhi University released its second cut-off list last Saturday. Lady Shri Ram College for Women had pegged 100 per cent score for three courses -- BA (Honours) Psychology, BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) Economics.

Seats were available in the three courses with aspirants requiring 99 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics and 99.75 per cent for both BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Political Science. Similarly, BA (Honours) Journalism, which was available at a cut-off of 99.50 per cent in LSR, was available at 99.25 per cent in the second list.

The first cut-off list was released on October 10. Almost 50 per cent of the seats were filled under the first list. This year, the entire admission process is being conducted online in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 scribes held for extortion in Odisha

Six people working in three web news channels were arrested in Bhubaneswar on the charge of extorting money from a trading company, threatening it that they would make public the firms alleged malpractices, police said on Monday. Another ac...

Direct tax practitioners seek extension of SEBI settlement scheme till March

Direct tax practitioners have urged the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India SEBI to extend the last date of availing the Settlement Scheme 2020 from October 31 to March 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic ind...

France reviews options for tighter COVID-19 restrictions -sources

French authorities are looking at options for still tighter measures to fight COVID-19, which has kept spreading in the country despite some of the strictest restrictions in Europe, according to three sources familiar with the governments t...

Govt committed to get justice for Walayar sisters: Kerala CM

The Kerala government on Monday assured the parents of two minor sisters, who were found dead inside their hut in 2017 after allegedly being sexually assaulted, that all efforts were being made to get justice for them. Governments aim is to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020