Will raise upper age limit for BPSC exams, spend 22% of budget on education: Tejashwi

"If the BPSC is late (in conducting exams and announcing results), why should youth of Bihar suffer?" he asked. "We will raise the age limits for general as well as reserved category candidates," he said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:14 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday said if voted to power he will raise the upper age limit for all categories of the BPSC aspirants, and also asserted his government will spend 22 per cent of the states budget on education. At his partys "Naukari Samwad" programme here, he also slammed the Centre for "privatising" every other sector in the country and said if voted to power he will end privatisation in Bihar.

Tejashwi, who has been declared as the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance, has been building up his poll campaign on the plank of jobs after announcing that if voted to power they would approve 10 lakh jobs in the government in the very first cabinet of the new government. He said the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) neither conducts any exam on time nor does it announce results on time.

"Now youths are waiting outside BPSC office, asking if the results for the 2014 exams have been announced," he alleged, adding many aspirants dont get to write the exams as they cross the eligible age limit because of the "delay" by the BPSC. "If the BPSC is late (in conducting exams and announcing results), why should youth of Bihar suffer?" he asked.

"We will raise the age limits for general as well as reserved category candidates," he said. He also said, "It is our firm commitment to end the contract system and employ people on permanent basis." "The youth and students of Bihar are completely disappointed with the Nitish government," he said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in Sahebganj assembly constituency, he said if voted to power "we will spend 22 percent of the total budget on education."

