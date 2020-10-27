Patnaik launches portal for 'hassle-free' scholarship disbursements
Patnaik also launched another portal to provide Rs 2.5 lakh incentive for inter-caste marriages, and said social harmony will prevail with such weddings. Inter-caste couples can avail the incentive within 60 days of marriage.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:51 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a dedicated portal for students to ensure payment of scholarships in a "hassle-free" manner. The portal will benefit about 11 lakh students availing 21 different scholarships in the state, Patnaik said.
The ST & SC Development, Higher Education, School and Mass Education, Labour and ESI, Skill Development & Technical Education and Agriculture Departments will offer scholarships on the portal, he said. Patnaik also launched another portal to provide Rs 2.5 lakh incentive for inter-caste marriages, and said social harmony will prevail with such weddings.
Inter-caste couples can avail the incentive within 60 days of marriage.
