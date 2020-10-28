Delhi govt adds 1,330 new seats to 9 courses at IP University

Left Menu
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced the addition of over 1,300 new seats for nine courses at IP University from this year. “The (introduction of) additional seats is an effort to offer new opportunities to students during an extremely difficult year,” Sisodia said.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced the addition of over 1,300 new seats for nine courses at IP University from this year. “Though corona continues to affect daily lives, there’s good news for students who have graduated from school this year and want to pursue higher education,” Sisodia announced during a press conference. “Delhi Government has added 1,330 new seats for nine existing courses at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha (IP) University for the academic session 2020-21,” he added. The new seats will be added to IP University affiliated colleges, to nine existing courses at the undergraduate as well as graduate level. “Out of these 1,330 seats, maximum seats have been allotted to B.tech with a total of 630 seats,” Sisodia said. The additional seats for the nine courses have been allotted to -- B.Voc (20 seats), BBA (120 seats), B.com (220 seats), BA Economics (120 seats), BCA (90 seats), MBA (60 seats), Msc. Yoga (15 seats), and M.Voc (55 seats). “The (introduction of) additional seats is an effort to offer new opportunities to students during an extremely difficult year,” Sisodia said.

