Winter session of Odisha Assembly before Dec 31: Speaker

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Wednesday said the winter session of the House should be held before December 31. The remaining 40 working days should be complete before December, he said. Asked about the next date for the session, Patro said the Assembly secretariat is waiting for the Governor's approval.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:23 IST
Winter session of Odisha Assembly before Dec 31: Speaker
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Wednesday said the winter session of the House should be held before December 31. Patro said as per the rule, Assembly should sit for 60 days in a calendar year. However, this time, the Assembly was held for only 20 working days. The remaining 40 working days should be complete before December, he said.

Asked about the next date for the session, Patro said the Assembly secretariat is waiting for the Governor's approval. The monsoon session of the assembly was adjourned one day ahead of its scheduled date of closure on October 6. The session was held adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. Only COVID-19 negative MLAs and officials were allowed entry into the Assembly building during the monsoon session.

