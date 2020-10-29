Namibia Government releases N345 million for non-tuition fees for tertiary students

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) has announced on October 27 that the government has released N345 million towards the payment of non-tuition fees for tertiary students, according to a news report by New Era.

NSFAF also said to date an amount of N1.1 billion out of the allocated N1.262 billion for the 2020/2021 financial year was made available by the treasury, while a payment amounting to N655.1 million has already been processed.

NSFAF acting CEO Kennedy Kandume confirmed N345 million was paid out on Monday, which is earmarked towards non-tuition fees. Over the past months, student bodies have been up in arms fighting for non-tuition fees to be paid out. He was quick to say that NSFAF has been paying out money to students throughout the year for non-tuition fees.

"The N345 million is the one we are using to pay out non-tuition fees. We want all the non-tuition to be paid. We are sure all outstanding non-tuition fees can be accommodated in that amount," he noted.

The fund expressed its gratitude to the government for prioritizing the release of funds to enable payments in this regard.

"We thank the government for this. It will make it easier for Namibia to achieve the 4th industrial revolution," Kandume reacted.

NSFAF indicated the balance of N345 million is dedicated to non-tuition fees and has been processed during the week of 26 October 2020 up to 10 November 2020. The funds will be paid out to those who have received a partial payment before making up the outstanding balance.

Those who have not received any payment to date due to delayed contract signing and attainment of the Bank Windhoek cards will also be accommodated.