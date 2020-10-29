Protests in Bhopal against French president over cartoon row

Members of the Muslim community on Thursday protested at Iqbal Maidan here against French President Emmanuel Macron over the controversy about depiction of Prophet Muhammad in cartoons. Speaking at the demonstration, Congress MLA Arif Masood demanded that the Union government ask the Indian Ambassador to France to register protest against "anti-Muslim" stand of that country's regime.

He accused Macron of supporting offensive cartoons of Prophet Muhammad and intentionally hurting the sentiments of Muslims. The beheading earlier this month of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet in class has ignited anew a debate over such depictions, considered blasphemous by Muslims.