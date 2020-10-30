ICFAI Business School Professor Tops 2019-20 Bestselling Case Authors List

Dr.DebapratimPurkayastha is the #1 bestselling case author for the fifth consecutive year out of more than 8,000 case authors worldwide Hyderabad, Telangana, India(NewsVoir) The UK-based, The Case Centre, the independent home of the case method, today revealed the Top 40 Bestselling authors for 2019-20. Professor DebapratimPurkayastha of the AACSB-accredited ICFAI Business School Hyderabad maintained his position at the top of the list for the fifth year in a row! Of Purkayastha’s success, Richard McCracken, The Case Centre’s Director, said, “The list recognises the best and most impactful case authors from business schools around the world. To feature in the list is a considerable achievement. Consider, then, the achievement of Professor DebapratimPurkayastha who tops the list for the fifth consecutive year. Professor Purkayastha deserves huge congratulations for his continuing success, and continuing enthusiasm for adopting innovative approaches to case writing.” The other bestselling authors are from internationally reputed B-schools like Harvard Business School, IMD, INSEAD, etc. The list of top best-selling case authors is based on total sales (cases bought by B-schools around the world) from the cases for each author in the academic year 2019-2020. The Case Centre started making this list public since 2016. Additionally, Dr. D. Satish, Professor of Finance from ICFAI Business School, was placed in the 31st position in the list. Dr.Purkayastha, who is the Director of the world-class IBS Case Research Center, said, “It’s an honour to be in this list and also see Dr. D Satish from ICFAI breaking into the list! My confidence on the case method of teaching has been reinforced in these unusual and challenging times, and at IBS, we are entrenching it deeper into our curriculum. More institutions are likely to adopt active learning strategies to make their online classes more engaging - and what better way than to spice up a session with a real world case!” Notably, IBS with more than 6,500 cases, is counted among the world’s top case publishing schools, with its cases being used in over 800 business schools in over 90 countries each year.

Top 10 Bestselling authors: 2019-20 Rank Name B-School 1 DebapratimPurkayastha ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad 2 Robert Simons Harvard Business School 3 Vivek Gupta TechSci Research 4 Christopher Bartlett Harvard Business School 5 David B Yoffie Harvard Business School 6 and 7 (Jointly) W Chan Kim INSEAD, France Renée Mauborgne INSEAD, France 8 Pierre Chandon INSEAD, France 9 Kamran Kashani IMD Business School, Switzerland 10 Wolfgang Ulaga INSEAD, France Source: The Case Centre Notes to Editors: Useful links The Case Center-Intro, The Case Center-DebapratimPurkayastha, The Case Center-DSatish. About ICFAI Business School IBS (Faculty of Management) is a constituent of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. It is a premier Business School that has been consistently ranked by independent rating agencies as one of the top 10 B – Schools of India. IBS has received the AACSB accreditation, the gold standard in international accreditation. It is one of the first business schools in South Asia to receive the prestigious SAQS accreditation. NAAC, an autonomous institute of University Grants Commission has also accredited The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University) with ‘A’ Grade with an impressive score (institutional CGPA) of 3.43 out of 4. About The Case Centre The Case Centre, headquartered in United Kingdom, is the independent home of the case method. It’s stated mission is to advance the case method worldwide, sharing knowledge, wisdom and experience to inspire and transform business education across the globe. It is a not-for-profit organisation and registered charity.

About Prof. DebapratimPurkayastha DebapratimPurkayastha is a Professor of Strategy at ICFAI Business School Hyderabad and Director of the world-class IBS Case Research Center. He is the Consulting Editor of 'Case Folio – The IUP Journal of Management Case Studies'. He is an Editorial Board member for 'Case Research Journal' published by North American Case Research Association (NACRA); The CASE Journal, the official journal of the of The CASE Association, published by the Emerald Group, UK; and Case Focus, published by The Case Centre. Prof. Purkayastha, an internationally renowned case method expert, has won numerous case method and other teaching awards including the highly prestigious ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Case Method’ award from the UK-based The Case Centre. In addition to featuring in the list of all time bestselling authors of cases written over the past four decades, he has won multiple case method awards and recognition from the Academy of Management (AOM), Association of MBAs (AMBA), CEEMAN, EFMD, Emerald Group Publishing, NACRA, oikos International (Switzerland), The Case Centre UK, John Molson School of Business (University of Concordia, Canada), Syracuse University (USA).

Image: Dr.DebapratimPurkayastha PWR PWR.