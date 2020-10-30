Left Menu
Shiv Nadar Foundation sets up university in Chennai

The Shiv Nadar Foundation was created with this vision and has established institutions offering world class education to contribute to nation building", HCL Technologies, Chairperson, Roshni Nadar Malhotra said in the release. "We are thrilled to set up a world-class private university in Chennai...Shiv Nadar University will be a catalyst for new research, novel discoveries and creation of new forms of expression", she said in a statement.

Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI): The Shiv Nadar University, the first private varsity to be legislated in Tamil Nadu in nine decades, has been set up near here. It was set up by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, formed by Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL, a USD 9.9 billion enterprise.

R Srinivasan, co-founder of city-based supply chain solutions company Redington India Ltd, would be the Chancellor of the university, set up under the Shiv Nadar University Act 2018. Currently, he is Chairman of SSN Institutions here.

The University has become the first private university to be legislated in Tamil Nadu after 90 years (since Annamalai University Act in 1928), upon passing of a bill by the state assembly to establish it. Kala Vijayakumar, who played a key role in managing the SSN Institutions since its inception in 1996, would be the pro-chancellor of the University.

The University has also appointed a renowned academician from one of the IITs as the Vice Chancellor who would take over the new role in December 2020, a press release said. Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan and Turing Award winner Raj Reddy would be distinguished mentors of the university.

The university announced admissions for four programmes under school of engineering, school of commerce and management for the academic session 2021-22. Set up at Kalavakkam near here, it would house facilities including academic and research blocks, stadium, library, sports centre, hostel for students among many others.

"My father Shiv Nadar is a product of education and strongly believes in its power to transform people's lives. The Shiv Nadar Foundation was created with this vision and has established institutions offering world class education to contribute to nation building", HCL Technologies, Chairperson, Roshni Nadar Malhotra said in the release.

"We are thrilled to set up a world-class private university in Chennai...Shiv Nadar University will be a catalyst for new research, novel discoveries and creation of new forms of expression", she said in a statement. The University would open for admissions in April 2021 with specialised courses in disciplines of engineering and commerce.

It also plans to introduce a four-year undergraduate programme in business management in 2022-23. Over the next five years, there are also plans to establish a School of Law, the release added.

