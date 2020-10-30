IPL Scoreboard: KXIP vs RR

IPL Scoreboard: KXIP vs RRPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 30-10-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 21:47 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals here on Friday.
Kings XI Punjab Innings KL Rahul c Tewatia b Stokes 46 Mandeep Singh c Stokes b Archer 0 Chris Gayle b Archer 99 Nicholas Pooran c Tewatia b Stokes 22 Glenn Maxwell not out 6 Deepak Hooda not out 1 Extras: (LB-1 W-8 NB-2) 11 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 185 Fall of Wickets: 1/1 2/121 3/162 4/184 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-26-2, Varun Aaron 4-0-47-0, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-47-0, Shreyas Gopal 1-0-10-0, Ben Stokes 4-0-32-2, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-22-0.
ALSO READ
RCB look to get tactics right as they face Rajasthan Royals
RCB look to get tactics right as they face Rajasthan Royals
IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals need to perform collectively in coming games, says Archer
RCB look to get tactics right as they face Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in an IPL game in Dubai.