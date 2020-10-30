IPL Scoreboard: KXIP vs RR

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals here on Friday.

Kings XI Punjab Innings KL Rahul c Tewatia b Stokes 46 Mandeep Singh c Stokes b Archer 0 Chris Gayle b Archer 99 Nicholas Pooran c Tewatia b Stokes 22 Glenn Maxwell not out 6 Deepak Hooda not out 1 Extras: (LB-1 W-8 NB-2) 11 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 185 Fall of Wickets: 1/1 2/121 3/162 4/184 Bowling: Jofra Archer 4-0-26-2, Varun Aaron 4-0-47-0, Kartik Tyagi 4-0-47-0, Shreyas Gopal 1-0-10-0, Ben Stokes 4-0-32-2, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-22-0.