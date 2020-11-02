Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Steel announces new working models for employees

Once the pandemic situation normalises, the policy will enable company's officers to move to a location of choice, giving the employee the flexibility to operate out of any location in the country, the company said adding the policy will be piloted for a year and based on adaptability and feedback, the policy will be reviewed after one year. Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Vice-President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel said that flexible working not only portrays an organisation's intent to create a workplace for the upcoming generations but also solidifies its intent to cater to the needs of its diversified workforce across geographies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:51 IST
Tata Steel announces new working models for employees
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Domestic steel maker Tata Steel on Monday announced a new work model for its employees which allows them to work from home for up to 365 days a year. The new 'Agile Working Models' policy is effective from Sunday, Tata Steel said in a statement.

Tata Steel said that it is moving towards a "trust and outcome-based working culture" and to give more flexibility to its employees. Under the new models, effective November 1, even officers who are required to be based out of a particular location can now work from home for unlimited days in a year, it said. Once the pandemic situation normalises, the policy will enable company's officers to move to a location of choice, giving the employee the flexibility to operate out of any location in the country, the company said adding the policy will be piloted for a year and based on adaptability and feedback, the policy will be reviewed after one year.

Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Vice-President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel said that flexible working not only portrays an organisation's intent to create a workplace for the upcoming generations but also solidifies its intent to cater to the needs of its diversified workforce across geographies. The pandemic has helped move away from the traditional thinking of productivity being contingent upon fixed hours of work within an office environment and bust many of the myths around remote working, he said. The policy will ensure better work-life balance, will give more flexibility to choose where one lives as the daily work commute shifts out of consideration, provides working opportunities to new parents at their convenience, and ensures continuity of work for persons with disabilities in their respective work enabled environment.

"Flexible working provides greater freedom to choose locations and make essential life decisions such as supporting families, be it ageing parents or spouses with non-transferrable jobs. This will help in retaining and enriching our key talent from across the country and attract workforce for location agnostic roles," Tripathi added..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Construction of 60 km highway from Rajouri to Kotranka Budhal completed

The Border Road Organisation BRO 31 BRTF 110 RCC completed the construction of 60 km highway from Rajouri to Kotranka Budhal, which is one of the remotest hilly areas of the Pirpanjal range in Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of villages like Dh...

Soccer-Talking points from the Serie A weekend

Talking points from the weekend of Serie A football VAR USE UNDER FIREThe use of VAR was back in the spotlight after Inter Milan complained about an incident in the 2-2 draw at home to Parma. Forward Ivan Perisic appeared to be pushed as he...

Pirlo wants Juventus to be 'more aggressive' despite 4-1 win over Spezia

Despite securing a dominating 4-1 win over Spezia, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his side was not aggressive enough in the first half of the match. However, the manager said overall, his side played a good match.We played a good match,...

In recovery race, Europe's wealthy north spend big

With the pandemic having pushed any talk of austerity to the sidelines, the race is on in Europe to spend its economies out of recession and back to some semblance of normality.While the total cash being thrown at the challenge amounts to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020