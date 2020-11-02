Left Menu
Development News Edition

French schools hold minute's silence in for slain teacher

"They will be citizens and they must know what a free democracy is, what rights confers on them, what duties the sovereignty of the nation imposes on them," Jaures wrote. France has deployed extra soldiers to protect places of worship and schools following further attacks since Paty's killing, including in a church in Nice and against a priest in Lyon.

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:59 IST
French schools hold minute's silence in for slain teacher
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Schools across France held a minute's silence on Monday in memory of Samuel Paty who was beheaded by a Chechen teenager who wanted to avenge his use of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad during a class on freedom of expression.

With France at its highest security level following further attacks since Paty's killing, some 12 million pupils returned to school for the first time since the 47-year-old was slain in broad daylight on the eve of a two-week school holiday. President Emmanuel Macron cast the killing as an attack on French values and the Republic itself. But his insistence that France will not compromise on basic freedoms of belief and expression has provoked outcry among Muslims worldwide.

"The idea of terrorism is to create hatred," Macron wrote in a message to schoolchildren on social media. "We will pull through this together." Pupils stood in silence at 11 a.m. and teachers reminded them of their rights and duties in a "free democracy".

Prime Minister Jean Castex marked the tribute alongside staff at the Le Bois d'Aulne college where Paty taught. Police guarded the gates of the high school, which remains closed to pupils until Tuesday. Macron has described Paty as a "quiet hero" dedicated to instilling the values of the Republic in his pupils and the embodiment of France's "desire to break the will of the terrorists".

Teachers across France read a letter written to their profession by Jean Jaures in which the 19th century politician set out their role in nurturing young citizens. "They will be citizens and they must know what a free democracy is, what rights confers on them, what duties the sovereignty of the nation imposes on them," Jaures wrote.

France has deployed extra soldiers to protect places of worship and schools following further attacks since Paty's killing, including in a church in Nice and against a priest in Lyon. Paty's macabre murder convulsed secular France, where the separation of church and state is fiercely defended by many. It also exposed the fault lines cleaving a country where some Muslims see the government's use of secular laws as a tool to suppress their expression of religious beliefs.

Macron has enraged Muslims around the globe by describing Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world" and defending free speech that some deem blasphemous or inflammatory. On Monday, thousands protested outside the French embassy in Jakarta carrying banners calling Macron the "real terrorist". There have been similar anti-French protests in Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Palestinian territories.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Q2 net profit declines by 28 per cent

Housing Development Finance Corporations HDFC net profit for the July-September second quarter of 2020-2021 dropped by 28 per cent, a company statement showed here on Monday. The housing finance provider clocked profit after tax of Rs 2,870...

Motor racing-Hamilton consoles Russell after Imola mistake

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton led Formula One drivers past and present in consoling George Russell after a costly error in Sundays Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Williams driver had been heading for a long-awaited first top 10 fin...

GST shortfall: Centre to transfer Rs 6,000 cr to 16 states, 3 UTs

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it will transfer Rs 6,000 crore as the second tranche of GST compensation shortfall to 16 states and 3 Union Territories -- including Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Puducherry and Delhi. The Centre had on Oct...

Hyderabad Airport launches COVID-19 test facility for international passsengers

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday launched an on-site coronavirus testing laboratory, giving travellers the added facility for a safe journey, As per the government mandate, international passengers on arrival have to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020