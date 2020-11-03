Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he built greatest economy, which was 'horribly' interrupted by 'plague' from China

Referring to the latest GDP figures, Trump said that the US economy grew by 33.1 per cent in the third quarter of this year. "That's the biggest number we have ever had...And we are on a shape to build this up to a level that nobody has ever seen anything like it.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:48 IST
Trump says he built greatest economy, which was 'horribly' interrupted by 'plague' from China
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had built the world's greatest economy, which was "horribly" interrupted by the "plague" that came from China. Trump's remarks came as Americans were voting in large numbers in one of the most divisive bitter presidential polls in decades in which he is challenged by Democrat Joe Biden.

"We built the greatest economy in the world, it was horribly interrupted by something that should have never happened, came in from China, the plague. The plague from China," Trump told Fox News in an interview, his first on the election day. Trump has repeatedly blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and accused Beijing of suppressing the details of the contagion. The US is the worst-affected country from the virus with over 2,31,000 deaths and over 9 million infections. The pandemic devastated the country's economy, resulting in the loss of millions of jobs.

Trump defended his decision to shut down the economy earlier this year, pointing to the lives that were saved as a result. "A horrible situation and we had to shut it down and we had to learn about it. We had to shut it down and we did the right thing, we saved two million people, we saved a lot of people... original model was 2.2 million people...We had the best economy,... nobody had ever seen anything like it. And now what happens is we build it up again and we are doing it in a record clip," Trump said. Referring to the latest GDP figures, Trump said that the US economy grew by 33.1 per cent in the third quarter of this year.

"That's the biggest number we have ever had...And we are on a shape to build this up to a level that nobody has ever seen anything like it. I really think that we're going to end up with an economy that will be better than last year. And last year was a record. Last year was the best economy we've already had," he said. Trump claimed that the fight against the coronavirus pandemic has entered its last phase. "We have a chance to build something that will be fantastic. Now, in addition to that, we are doing very well and I say rounding the corner. Some people don't like that phrase. But I use that phrase. We are coming out with vaccines, the likes of which nobody has ever seen before," he said.

There are three main companies coming out with them, he said. "They're going to be activated very quickly, distributed and activated very quickly," he said.

Responding to a question, the president asserted that the country has to go back to normalcy. "Children back to school. You have to get the people -- they have to go to work. We have to open up our states. That'll happen," he said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA initiative to improve knowledge related to decommissioning of nuclear facilities

IAEA efforts to improve understanding related to the decommissioning of nuclear facilities took a step forward last week as experts from around the world gathered to provide feedback for an Agency initiative to catalogue and analyse the sta...

Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe'

Britains terrorism threat level has been raised to severe as a precaution following attacks in France and Austria, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.The change, which means an attack is now seen as highly likely, comes the day a...

London's FTSE 100 logs best day in two months as banks surge

Londons FTSE 100 scored its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two months on Tuesday, getting a boost from banks on rising bets of more stimulus measures to soften the economic blow from a new wave of coronavirus infections.The blue-...

Soumitra Chatterjee remains critical

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical Tuesday and he was administered dialysis to lessen the stress on his kidney, a statement by one of the doctors attending him at the private hospital here said in a statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020