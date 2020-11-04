Senior IPS officer Mohan Lal Lather appointed as Rajasthan DGP

Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Rajasthan government has appointed senior Indian Police Service officer Mohan Lal Lather as the state's new director general of police (DGP), according to an official order. Lather's appointment order was issued by the state's personnel department late on Tuesday night. He took charge at the police headquarters here on Wednesday.

A 1987-batch IPS officer, Lather was given additional charge as the state DGP on October 14 after incumbent Bhupendra Yadav voluntarily retired, the order stated. Now, he has been given permanent appointment, it said.

Lather has been appointed for a tenure of two years or till interim orders of the government, whichever is earlier, the order stated.

