Bourses to hold 1-hour special Diwali muhurat trading session on Nov 14 

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 14. The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year. The exchanges will remain closed on November 16 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit:

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 14. The session trading would be held between 1815 hrs and 1915 hours, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

All trades executed in the Diwali Muhurat trading session would result in settlement obligations. The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

The exchanges will remain closed on November 16 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada..

