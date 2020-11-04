Left Menu
Centre forms committee to review guidelines on television ratings

The Centre on Wednesday constituted a committee to review the guidelines on television ratings in India. The Centre's move comes following a row over an alleged TRP scam. The Mumbai Police recently claimed to have busted the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam and arrested at least five people, including news channel employees, in this connection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:52 IST
The Centre on Wednesday constituted a committee to review the guidelines on television ratings in India. The four-member committee will be headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati.

The panel has been asked to make recommendations for "a robust, transparent and accountable rating system" through changes, if any, in the existing guidelines. "Based on the operation of the guidelines for a few years, there is a need to have a fresh look on the guidelines particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), technological advancements/inventions to address the system and further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system, a committee is hereby constituted to study the different aspects of television rating system in India as they have evolved over a period of time," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a notification.

It said that the committee shall carry out an appraisal of the existing system, examine TRAI recommendations notified from time to time, overall industry scenario and addressing the needs of the stakeholders and make recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system through changes, if any, in the existing guidelines. The Centre's move comes following a row over an alleged TRP scam.

The Mumbai Police recently claimed to have busted the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam and arrested at least five people, including news channel employees, in this connection. As the controversy surrounding the alleged scam grew, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which provides TRP data, announced a temporary suspension of weekly ratings of news channels across languages.

