Universities, colleges to re-open in Punjab from November 16

"All higher education, medical education and research and technical education institutions, including all universities and colleges, in areas outside containment zones in the state would be allowed to re-open from November 16," the spokesperson said. He said all these institutions should strictly observe the standard operating procedures to be framed by their respective administrative departments in consultation with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab and the ministry concerned of the central government.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:40 IST
Universities, colleges to re-open in Punjab from November 16

The Punjab government on Thursday decided to re-open universities and colleges in the areas outside COVID-19 containment zones from November 16 in the state. An official spokesperson said classes for final year students of universities and colleges under the medical education and research department would commence from November 9.

The educational institutions in the state were closed from March 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak. "All higher education, medical education and research and technical education institutions, including all universities and colleges, in areas outside containment zones in the state would be allowed to re-open from November 16," the spokesperson said.

He said all these institutions should strictly observe the standard operating procedures to be framed by their respective administrative departments in consultation with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab and the ministry concerned of the central government. Earlier, the Punjab government had given permission to open higher education institutions for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratories/experimental works in areas outside containment zones after October 15.

