Dell Tech, AIF, NSDC, Mumbai Univ collaborate to equip 1 lakh students with career skills

"The project aims to provide skills development for these students through career mentoring, leveraging online skilling platforms and providing market aligned skills training for employability and inculcating entrepreneurial mind-set," the statement said. On completion of the programme, the students will receive a certification from NSDC and the University of Mumbai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Dell Technologies, American India Foundation (AIF), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the University of Mumbai have joined hands for 'Project Future Ready' that aims to enhance employability skills and providing career guidance to college students. With AIF as an implementation partner and NSDC as the skilling partner, the project is set to impact over 1,00,000 students in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, of which 60 per cent will be female, a statement said.

This is in line with Dell Technologies' goal that each year through 2030, 50 per cent of the people empowered by its social and education initiatives will be girls, women or under-represented groups, it added. "The project aims to provide skills development for these students through career mentoring, leveraging online skilling platforms and providing market aligned skills training for employability and inculcating entrepreneurial mind-set," the statement said.

On completion of the programme, the students will receive a certification from NSDC and the University of Mumbai. The partnership focuses on building capacity and certifying 200 college faculties by University of Mumbai's Garware Institute of Career Education and Development (GICED) as multi-skilled career mentors.

Each of these trained faculties will further engage with 500 aspiring youth by conducting workshops on career guidance in colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai. These students will also be trained by NSDC through its eskillindia.org platform, a digital skilling initiative, to develop employability skills through customised courses for interview preparedness, communication and soft skills.

"Technology is a powerful tool that can break down barriers and create new possibilities. We are honoured to join hands with AIF, NSDC and the University of Mumbai to support the education of youth and accelerate the growth of the skilled workforce," Dell Technologies India President and Managing Director Alok Ohrie said. He added that in today's multi-cultural and cross-functional work environment, digital literacy is imperative.

"With 'Project Future Ready', we want to encourage students to enhance their skillsets, be future job-creators and contribute towards a brighter and a prosperous India," Ohrie said. The project will further work towards introducing remote employment opportunities by establishing a Digital Centre of Excellence in Delhi-NCR to provide market aligned skills training and access to employment in IT domain to 300 marginalised youth, the statement said.

The centre will provide youth with access to high-end multimedia studios and computer laboratories for practical training, it added. Dell Technologies will also support these candidates with desktops, tablets, high-speed internet allowance and other necessary equipment which will enable them to access the training more efficiently via Dell's skills TV platform, it said.

