GB Pant College to be part of Skills and Entrepreneurship varsity: Sisodia

The GB Pant Engineering College, whose students are on a hunger strike over no admissions this year, will get the status of a constituent college of the proposed Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. "GB Pant Engineering College will get the status of Constituent College of Skills and Entrepreneurship University.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:07 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The GB Pant Engineering College, whose students are on a hunger strike over no admissions this year, will get the status of a constituent college of the proposed Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. "GB Pant Engineering College will get the status of Constituent College of Skills and Entrepreneurship University. Furthermore, new courses will be introduced in the engineering college as well," Sisodia said following a special meeting with the Directorate of Higher Education where the varsity's short-term, and long-term vision was discussed in detail. "Currently, students come through entrances every year and the goal is to enrol at least 1,000 students annually in GB Pant," he added.

The students of the college have been protesting against the noninclusion of the college in the admission counseling process this year by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. "Through the university, World-Class Skill Centres (WCSC) will be set up to provide skill-based training and degrees, but will also cater to the students by identifying future-centric jobs. The purpose of establishing this university is to fix the existing gaps in this country by upskilling students and readying future-entrepreneurs of this country," Sisodia said.

"We will set up a competent solution-based research team that will work to fill the gap between existing, and future jobs by diligently carrying out market research for job creation. In 2020, we must prepare our children by upskilling them to face world over challenges, especially in an era of global economy, online marketing, and work-from-home set-ups by creating hands-on employable courses," he added. The minister directed the officials to aim to develop the capacity of enrolling at least 1.25 lakh students every year in the university in the coming years. "This will include courses such as short-term, long-term, diploma, degree and PhD courses will be created in tandem with the skill requirements of different types of jobs with the help of the research team's market outreach," he said.

