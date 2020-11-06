Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu urges new generation to learn from life of lord Ram

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged the new generation to learn from the life and virtues of lord Ram and move on the path shown by him for a successful and fulfilling life. Naidu said lord Ram was a great ruler who epitomised good governance and always remained in people's hearts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 13:42 IST
Naidu urges new generation to learn from life of lord Ram
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged the new generation to learn from the life and virtues of lord Ram and move on the path shown by him for a successful and fulfilling life. Launching the book "Thavaasmi: Life and Skills through the lens of Ramayana", Naidu said lord Ram's life, words and actions define how "satya" (truth) and "dharma" (righteousness) can become part of everyone's life.

"His relationship with parents, brothers, wife, friends and enemies as well as his gurus shows how an ideal person would respond to various challenges in life and emerge stronger", he said. Naidu said lord Ram was a great ruler who epitomised good governance and always remained in people's hearts. He described Ramayana as an immortal epic embedded in India's collective cultural heritage and underlined the fact that the values espoused by lord Ram have inspired numerous poets and saints to compose Ramayana in different languages. "There is probably no other epic in the world that has been re-told, re-sung and re-woven in so many fascinating ways," the vice president said.

He said the Valmiki Ramayana was not just 'Adi Kavya' (first epic) but also the 'Anadi Kavya' because it is timeless, eternal and does not lose its relevance in any life context. "It enchants the scholarly as well as the common, unlettered citizen", Naidu said.

He specifically referred to the episode wherein Lakshman requests Ram to stay back in Lanka after the defeat of Ravan, but he refuses by saying 'the mother and motherland are greater than even the heaven'. Exhorting people to take inspiration from these words, Naidu urged them to always remember the country where they were born, no matter where they go in search of employment opportunities or what position they hold.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Galaxy S20 FE 5G 256GB storage variant now available in US

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition FE 5G has got a new 256GB storage variant in the US which joins the existing 128GB storage model.The Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 256GB of storage is priced at USD769.99 and is available for purchase in the US in...

Construction steel maker Micky Metals holds back expansion project due to 'high' power cost

TMT bar manufacturer Micky Metals Ltd is holding back an expansion plan at its steel making plant in West Bengals Birbhum district as high power tariff of the state-run electricity distribution company is making the project unviable, an off...

Austria expects to spend 1.5-2 bln euros to help firms in COVID shutdown

Austria expects to spend up to about 2 billion euros 2.4 billion in aid to replace much of the turnover of companies forced to close during a coronavirus shutdown this month, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said on Friday.The costs will be ...

Malaysia plans extra $4.8 bln for special COVID-19 fund

Malaysias government will propose to raise by 20 billion ringgit 4.84 billion the ceiling of a newly established fund to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Friday.The move will increase the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020