Naidu urges new generation to learn from life of lord Ram

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday urged the new generation to learn from the life and virtues of lord Ram and move on the path shown by him for a successful and fulfilling life. Launching the book "Thavaasmi: Life and Skills through the lens of Ramayana", Naidu said lord Ram's life, words and actions define how "satya" (truth) and "dharma" (righteousness) can become part of everyone's life.

"His relationship with parents, brothers, wife, friends and enemies as well as his gurus shows how an ideal person would respond to various challenges in life and emerge stronger", he said. Naidu said lord Ram was a great ruler who epitomised good governance and always remained in people's hearts. He described Ramayana as an immortal epic embedded in India's collective cultural heritage and underlined the fact that the values espoused by lord Ram have inspired numerous poets and saints to compose Ramayana in different languages. "There is probably no other epic in the world that has been re-told, re-sung and re-woven in so many fascinating ways," the vice president said.

He said the Valmiki Ramayana was not just 'Adi Kavya' (first epic) but also the 'Anadi Kavya' because it is timeless, eternal and does not lose its relevance in any life context. "It enchants the scholarly as well as the common, unlettered citizen", Naidu said.

He specifically referred to the episode wherein Lakshman requests Ram to stay back in Lanka after the defeat of Ravan, but he refuses by saying 'the mother and motherland are greater than even the heaven'. Exhorting people to take inspiration from these words, Naidu urged them to always remember the country where they were born, no matter where they go in search of employment opportunities or what position they hold.