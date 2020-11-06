Left Menu
NCPCR summons CBSE officials over collaboration with social media platforms for children's classes

The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned officials from the CBSE for collaborating with social media platforms for conducting classes on augmented reality, saying encouraging children to use social media is not right as they are not safe mediums. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Facebook have partnered to launch curriculum on “digital safety and online well-being" and “Augmented Reality" for students and educators.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned officials from the CBSE for collaborating with social media platforms for conducting classes on augmented reality, saying encouraging children to use social media is not right as they are not safe mediums. In the letter, the officials from the Central Board of Secondary Education have been asked to appear before the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on November 9.

"These social media platforms are not safe for children so inviting them on these platforms prima facie does not appear right to the commission and we have summoned the officials of CBSE to give an explanation over it," NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told PTI. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Facebook have partnered to launch curriculum on "digital safety and online well-being" and "Augmented Reality" for students and educators.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

