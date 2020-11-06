Left Menu
Development News Edition

217 cadets of 139th NDA course graduate

Emphasizing the role and importance of armed forces in shaping India, he said the cadets should strive to carry forward the professionalism and ethos imbibed at the academy towards the service of the nation. The passing out parade of the 139th NDA course will be held at the academy on Saturday and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria will be the Reviewing Officer..

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:54 IST
217 cadets of 139th NDA course graduate

The convocation ceremony of the 139th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) near here was held on Friday. Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Dr Nitin R Karmalkar was the chief guest of the event.

An official statement said that a total of 217 cadets- 49 from science stream, 113 from Computer Science stream and 55 from Arts stream- were conferred the degree of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Twelve cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme, it said.

In addition, the fourth batch of BTech, comprising 45 naval cadets and 35 Air Force cadets, also received the course completion certificates, the statement said. They would continue the fourth year of their BTech curriculum at their respective service academy.

In his convocation address, Dr Karmalkar congratulated the cadets for undergoing training with dedication and hard work. Emphasizing the role and importance of armed forces in shaping India, he said the cadets should strive to carry forward the professionalism and ethos imbibed at the academy towards the service of the nation.

The passing out parade of the 139th NDA course will be held at the academy on Saturday and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria will be the Reviewing Officer..

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal reports 2,909 new COVID-19 cases

INDIND...

Canara Bank cuts MCLRs by 0.05-0.15 pc for various tenors

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has cut the marginal cost of fund-based lending rates MCLR by 0.05-0.15 percent with effect from November 7. The one-year MCLR -- the benchmark for most of the consumer loans -- has been reduced by ...

English COVID infections stabilise at around 50,000 per day - ONS estimate

New COVID-19 infections in England have stabilised at around 50,000 a day, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, indicating a levelling-off in the steep rise of cases even before England was pushed into a second national lockdo...

Palestinian held by Israel ends hunger strike after 103 days

A Palestinian on Friday ended a 103-day hunger strike against his detention without charge by Israel after being assured his four-month detention would not be extended, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said. There was no immediate comment fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020