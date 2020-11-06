217 cadets of 139th NDA course graduate

The convocation ceremony of the 139th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) near here was held on Friday. Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Dr Nitin R Karmalkar was the chief guest of the event.

An official statement said that a total of 217 cadets- 49 from science stream, 113 from Computer Science stream and 55 from Arts stream- were conferred the degree of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Twelve cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees during the programme, it said.

In addition, the fourth batch of BTech, comprising 45 naval cadets and 35 Air Force cadets, also received the course completion certificates, the statement said. They would continue the fourth year of their BTech curriculum at their respective service academy.

In his convocation address, Dr Karmalkar congratulated the cadets for undergoing training with dedication and hard work. Emphasizing the role and importance of armed forces in shaping India, he said the cadets should strive to carry forward the professionalism and ethos imbibed at the academy towards the service of the nation.

The passing out parade of the 139th NDA course will be held at the academy on Saturday and Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria will be the Reviewing Officer..