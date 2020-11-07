Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed forces must be ready to combat hybrid threats: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday said that today's battle-space is "highly complex and multi-dimensional" with unpredictable security scenarios, and the armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating from multiple fronts.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-11-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 11:50 IST
Armed forces must be ready to combat hybrid threats: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday said that today's battle-space is "highly complex and multi-dimensional" with unpredictable security scenarios, and the armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating from multiple fronts. He also hailed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Department of Military Affairs (DMA) as the beginning of the "most historic phase of higher defence reforms" in the country.

Bhadauria was addressing the cadets of the National Defence Academy (NDA) here after reviewing the passing out parade of its 139th course. "The NDA is not just the cradle of leadership, but a true cradle of jointmanship. The vast experience of joint training at the NDA needs to be carried forward to the respective academies," he said.

"Today's battle-space is highly complex and multi- dimensional with unpredictable security scenarios and high operational tempo. In the battle-space, operational response and demand will be an integrated synergistic approach to all operations," he added. "Therefore, bonds of friendship that you have forged here, with your course-mates, with your squadron-mates, need to continue throughout your life, as you go into your service career and should translate always into better synergy at every stage of your career," Bhadauria advised the cadets.

"The appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and formation of the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) marks the beginning of the most historic phase of higher defence reforms in our country," he said. "As budding military professionals, you should begin to understand that geopolitical churnings around the world have a direct bearing on the security environment in our neighbourhood," the IAF chief said.

"Our armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating from multiple fronts. This mandates very high levels of knowledge, dedication, commitment and sacrifice and leadership at all levels at all times. This is what each service and the nation would expect from you," he added. The convocation ceremony of 139th NDA course was held the academy on Friday. A total of 217 cadets- 49 from science stream, 113 from Computer Science stream and 55 from Arts stream- were conferred the degree of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), an NDA official said.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armed forces must be ready to combat hybrid threats: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday said that todays battle-space is highly complex and multi-dimensional with unpredictable security scenarios, and the armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating fr...

Over 30 kg of firecrackers seized from shop in Delhi, owner held

Over 30 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Delhis Dabri area and its owner arrested, police said on Saturday. Rakesh Bansal was arrested on Friday after two policemen on patrolling duty received information that illega...

Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in October: Icra

Domestic air travel demand continued on an upward trajectory month-on-month, with the October volume witnessing a 33 per cent growth to 52 lakh passengers over September, Icra said. On a year-on-year basis, however, the domestic travel dema...

We have used our skills and brains: Jason Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder, whose late inclusion galvanised a much-improved Sunrisers Hyderabad, praised his sides bowlers for using brains as much as skills which earned them a place in the second IPL qualifier against Delhi Capitals...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020