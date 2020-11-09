Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya-based teacher awarded 2020 Ahimsa Award in UK

The Institute of Jainlology (IOJ) represents 32 UK-based Jain organisations in government and inter-religious affairs and this year’s award was announced at the 18th Jain All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Ahimsa Day meeting last month.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:46 IST
Kenya-based teacher awarded 2020 Ahimsa Award in UK

Kenya-based teacher Peter Tabichi, who was awarded the USD 1-million Global Teacher Prize last year, has been conferred the 2020 Ahimsa Award by the Trustees of the Institute of Jainology in London. The Institute of Jainlology (IOJ) represents 32 UK-based Jain organisations in government and inter-religious affairs and this year’s award was announced at the 18th Jain All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Ahimsa Day meeting last month. The award celebrates the Jain tenets of Ahimsa or non-violence and compassion. “He personifies peace, love and compassion in his work with both his students and his community, and truly represents the message of Ahimsa. We look forward to seeing his ongoing success as well as being a beacon for teachers and community leaders everywhere,” said IOJ Managing Trustee Dr Mehool Sanghrajka.

Tabichi is a maths and physics teacher from Pwani village in the poverty-stricken and frequently drought-hit region of Nakuru in Kenya’s Rift Valley. He was chosen for this year’s honour for his work in dramatically improving attendance at his school, reducing levels of local violence and even teaching local communities how to grow crops that can resist famine. “That Jainology is all about non-violence and compassion, is very dear to my heart as a religious man,” said Tabichi.

The Jain All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) promotes the principles of Jainism, with Ahimsa Day marked in the month of October to coincide with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. Due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions this year, the Ahimsa Day meeting took place online with members including Labour Party MP Gareth Thomas, the chair of the Jain APPG, and Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman, its deputy chair.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Tamil TV journalist killed

A 27-year old man working for a Tamil television channel as a reporter was killed near here last night by four persons including a juvenile, police said on Monday. The four have been arrested, they said.The journalist, J Moses, a resident o...

Villagers attack ECL GM for stopping coal theft; firing in air 'injures woman'

Villagers attacked the car of a general manager of the Eastern Coalfields Limited ECL on Monday forcing his bodyguard to fire in the air, after the official stopped them from stealing coal from a mine in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police ...

Andhra Pradesh govt announces relief for slain soldier's kin

Amaravati, Nov 9 PTI The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of army havildar Ch Praveen Kumar Reddy who was killed while trying to foil an infiltration bid by terrorists in Kashmir on Sunday....

Ivory Coast's Ouattara wins third term, final results show

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara won a third term with 94.27 of the vote, final results showed on Monday, after an election that opposition parties largely boycotted and dismissed as illegal.Main opposition figures are facing crimina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020