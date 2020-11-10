Left Menu
Diabetes centre to be set at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi PG Institute

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:44 IST
Diabetes centre to be set at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi PG Institute
An advanced diabetes centre will be established at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here

The centre will provide high-quality treatment to patients of diabetes, and also impart training to paramedical staff, the UP Government said in a statement issued here

A decision in this regard was taken at the 92nd governing body meeting of the institute here presided over by UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari. He also asked officials to obtain information about similar centres established in the country and in the world.

