Ladakh LG meets Union minister Jitendra Singh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) R K Mathur met Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday and discussed a host of issues pertaining to the Union Territory, according to an official statement. The LG briefed Singh about the current scenario following the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls and also apprised him of the progress of various centrally-funded projects, it said.

"Singh congratulated Mathur for the successful and peaceful conduct of LAHDC elections and also conveyed the appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same," the statement issued by the personnel ministry said. The Union minister said the LAHDC polls assumed special significance since this was the very first electoral exercise after Ladakh became a Union Territory.

He said the prime minister accorded the highest priority to Ladakh and other peripheral regions. It was for the first time under the Modi government that Ladakh was granted a university, a medical college and an engineering college, Singh, the Minister of State of Personnel, pointed out.

He also informed Mathur that the Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Shekhar Mande, has charted out an exclusive plan to promote, process and do business in the famous Ladakh fruit product called "Ladakh berry", according to the statement. Mathur updated Singh on the preparation of the policy and action plan for a "carbon neutral" Ladakh as announced by the prime minister, it said. He informed the minister that the Union Territory administration is earnestly working on a comprehensive plan, which would be ready to be placed before the higher authorities.

Mathur also apprised Singh of an inclusive action plan, titled "Ladakh Vision 2050". Referring to the Rs 50-crore special development package for Ladakh, the LG said this was the first time that the central government had been so liberal in funding various projects for the region, the statement said.

He said this will be a first-of-its-kind roadmap devoted exclusively to the Ladakh region. Mathur thanked Singh for his continuous support and day-to-day coordination in taking up various Ladakh-related matters with different ministries at the Centre, the statement added.