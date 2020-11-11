Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh LG meets Union minister Jitendra Singh

The LG briefed Singh about the current scenario following the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls and also apprised him of the progress of various centrally-funded projects, it said. "Singh congratulated Mathur for the successful and peaceful conduct of LAHDC elections and also conveyed the appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same," the statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:11 IST
Ladakh LG meets Union minister Jitendra Singh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) R K Mathur met Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday and discussed a host of issues pertaining to the Union Territory, according to an official statement. The LG briefed Singh about the current scenario following the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls and also apprised him of the progress of various centrally-funded projects, it said.

"Singh congratulated Mathur for the successful and peaceful conduct of LAHDC elections and also conveyed the appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same," the statement issued by the personnel ministry said. The Union minister said the LAHDC polls assumed special significance since this was the very first electoral exercise after Ladakh became a Union Territory.

He said the prime minister accorded the highest priority to Ladakh and other peripheral regions. It was for the first time under the Modi government that Ladakh was granted a university, a medical college and an engineering college, Singh, the Minister of State of Personnel, pointed out.

He also informed Mathur that the Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Shekhar Mande, has charted out an exclusive plan to promote, process and do business in the famous Ladakh fruit product called "Ladakh berry", according to the statement. Mathur updated Singh on the preparation of the policy and action plan for a "carbon neutral" Ladakh as announced by the prime minister, it said. He informed the minister that the Union Territory administration is earnestly working on a comprehensive plan, which would be ready to be placed before the higher authorities.

Mathur also apprised Singh of an inclusive action plan, titled "Ladakh Vision 2050". Referring to the Rs 50-crore special development package for Ladakh, the LG said this was the first time that the central government had been so liberal in funding various projects for the region, the statement said.

He said this will be a first-of-its-kind roadmap devoted exclusively to the Ladakh region. Mathur thanked Singh for his continuous support and day-to-day coordination in taking up various Ladakh-related matters with different ministries at the Centre, the statement added.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Police recovers 6.5 kg of stolen gold ornaments in Odisha

Police busted a gang of dacoits in Odishas Ganjam district on Wednesday and recovered 6.5 kg of gold ornaments stolen by them from the house of a jewellery shop owner, an officer said. The value of the stolen gold ornaments would be around ...

Belize votes for new PM as veteran leader steps down

Belize began voting on Wednesday for a new prime minister to replace Dean Barrow, who is stepping down after more than a dozen years in charge as the Central American country is gripped by an economic slump deepened by the coronavirus pande...

'Stop spreading misinformation on NDA govt over flood relief'

The ruling TRS in Telangana should stop spreading misinformation against the NDA government over extending assistance to the state following the recent heavy rains and floods and other issues, Minister of state for Home and BJP leader G Kis...

Govt raises customs duty on certain components used to manufacture open cell

Customs duty of 5 per cent will be imposed from November 12 on the imports of components used in manufacturing of open cell for LEDLCD TV panels. In a notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC said 5 per cent duty w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020