Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sisodia promises Mohalla Clinic, good schools if AAP wins Bengaluru municipal elections

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the coming municipal elections in Bengaluru on the poll plank of setting up Mohalla (neighbourhood) clinics in every part of the city as it has done in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said here on Wednesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:48 IST
Sisodia promises Mohalla Clinic, good schools if AAP wins Bengaluru municipal elections

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the coming municipal elections in Bengaluru on the poll plank of setting up Mohalla (neighbourhood) clinics in every part of the city as it has done in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said here on Wednesday. The party, which intended to contest in all wards, would also dwell on education and good infrastructure, he said.

"If the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the Bengaluru Municipal elections it will set up such Mohalla clinics across the city. This is our objective. Let the people get an idea that this is what the government should do," he told reporters after the launch of AAP's first Mohalla Clinic in the city.

Sisodia said about 70 tests would be done free of cost and AAP would provide medicines in the Mohalla Clinic. He said his party has laid emphasis on education, resulting in government school students in Delhi getting into IITs, and health care.

He claimed that the Mohalla Clinics are admired worldwide because of its neatness, hygiene, free treatment and tests. Sisodia said the government's job is "not to mint money, construct buildings after buildings, extort money or look for a cut in the public works.

It's job is to set up such Mohalla Clinics and good government schools, as in Delhi, which has never been done before." To a question, Sisodia said some parties indulge in caste and religion based politics for their survival as they do not have any public oriented works to show. "The AAP, on the other hand, got public support in Delhi as people wanted their children to get better health, education, jobs and a good future," he said.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Malik and Aamir not picked for NZ tour as we wanted to invest in emerging talent: Misbah

Pakistan head coach and outgoing chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has tried to justify the axing of senior players Asad Shafiq, Muhammad Aamir and Shoaib Malik for the tour of New Zealand. In a press release issued by the PCB, Misbah said Asad ...

Turkey offended by Pompeo's plan to discuss religious issues

Turkey took offense at a US statement that said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would promote religious freedom during an upcoming visit to Istanbul and called Wednesday on Washington to focus on racism and hate crimes in the United States i...

Police recovers 6.5 kg of stolen gold ornaments in Odisha

Police busted a gang of dacoits in Odishas Ganjam district on Wednesday and recovered 6.5 kg of gold ornaments stolen by them from the house of a jewellery shop owner, an officer said. The value of the stolen gold ornaments would be around ...

Belize votes for new PM as veteran leader steps down

Belize began voting on Wednesday for a new prime minister to replace Dean Barrow, who is stepping down after more than a dozen years in charge as the Central American country is gripped by an economic slump deepened by the coronavirus pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020