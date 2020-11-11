Sisodia promises Mohalla Clinic, good schools if AAP wins Bengaluru municipal elections

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the coming municipal elections in Bengaluru on the poll plank of setting up Mohalla (neighbourhood) clinics in every part of the city as it has done in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said here on Wednesday. The party, which intended to contest in all wards, would also dwell on education and good infrastructure, he said.

"If the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the Bengaluru Municipal elections it will set up such Mohalla clinics across the city. This is our objective. Let the people get an idea that this is what the government should do," he told reporters after the launch of AAP's first Mohalla Clinic in the city.

Sisodia said about 70 tests would be done free of cost and AAP would provide medicines in the Mohalla Clinic. He said his party has laid emphasis on education, resulting in government school students in Delhi getting into IITs, and health care.

He claimed that the Mohalla Clinics are admired worldwide because of its neatness, hygiene, free treatment and tests. Sisodia said the government's job is "not to mint money, construct buildings after buildings, extort money or look for a cut in the public works.

It's job is to set up such Mohalla Clinics and good government schools, as in Delhi, which has never been done before." To a question, Sisodia said some parties indulge in caste and religion based politics for their survival as they do not have any public oriented works to show. "The AAP, on the other hand, got public support in Delhi as people wanted their children to get better health, education, jobs and a good future," he said.