Mission excellence scheme: Delhi CM distributes cheques to sportspersons for training and coaching

Under the scheme, the Delhi government will provide financial assistance to sportspersons for training and coaching. "In the whole country, there is a practice of awarding only those sportspersons who get medals in national and interactional championships but there is need to offer equal support to those who are preparing for championships.

12-11-2020
Mission excellence scheme: Delhi CM distributes cheques to sportspersons for training and coaching
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Thursday distributed cheques under the AAP government's "Mission Excellence Scheme" to selected sportspersons preparing for national and international championships. Under the scheme, the Delhi government will provide financial assistance to sportspersons for training and coaching.

"In the whole country, there is a practice of awarding only those sportspersons who get medals in national and interactional championships but there is need to offer equal support to those who are preparing for championships. The process is equally important and needs more assistance and support," the chief minister said at the event. Sisodia, who is also the Education minister, said the government is setting up a dedicated sports university as well.

"We are setting up a dedicated sports university. I want various sports persons to give their suggestions about what all support and facilities the varsity should have to ensure a holistic environment for those who want to build a career in sports and want to train themselves accordingly," he said..

