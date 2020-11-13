Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sisodia attends ‘happiness class’, Delhi govt school students turn teachers

In the class, students shared their experiences with Sisodia about how "happiness curriculum" has created a positive impact on their everyday lives, which has been spent at home with schools being shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Children's day is celebrated so the guardians, parents, and teachers can reflect on how they can make this world a better place for our children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:42 IST
Sisodia attends ‘happiness class’, Delhi govt school students turn teachers

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday attended a special "happiness class" where students from Delhi government schools turned teachers. In the class, students shared their experiences with Sisodia about how "happiness curriculum" has created a positive impact on their everyday lives, which has been spent at home with schools being shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Children's day is celebrated so the guardians, parents, and teachers can reflect on how they can make this world a better place for our children. It’s especially noteworthy that these happiness classes, which have been happening for two years now, are being conducted in the midst of the COVID crisis, an extremely difficult situation for the students,” Sisodia said. "I am happy to know that our students have now become teachers of the happiness curriculum, by engaging their family members, and even their friends, spreading the message of the class in their own unique way," he added.

The class was led by students Gulapsha and Nikhil, studying in BPSKV, Devli, and GCSV, Dwarka, respectively, who first conducted a meditation session. "This was followed by a storytelling session wherein the students read out situational stories off a presentation, and then opened up the floor for a discussion amongst themselves. It was a reflective session, wherein every student individually took stock of the situation, and how they would react to it," a Delhi government official said. Happiness Curriculum was started by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in July 2018 with a vision to strengthen the foundations of happiness and well-being for all students through a 35-minute class conducted every day for all students from kindergarten to Class 8 across 1,030 government schools in Delhi.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

England's tour of South Africa at risk unless CSA appoint interim board

Englands upcoming tour of South Africa could be under threat of being completely called off unless Cricket South Africas CSA Members Council ratifies the interim board. Cricket South Africas CSA Members Council today announced that it will ...

Noida gang duping loan, job seekers in south, central India busted; 2 held

With the arrest of two men, Noida Police on Friday claimed to have bust a gang that has duped money from hundreds of people in central and south India by trapping them in fake job and loan offers.&#160; Those held were operating from a rent...

Rugby-Leicester Tigers's Murphy leaves director of rugby role by mutual consent

Leicester Tigers have parted company with director of rugby Geordan Murphy after a disappointing 2019-20 season, the Premiership side said on Friday, bringing an end to his 23-year association with the club. Murphy spent 16 seasons at Leice...

COVID-19 toll in West Bengal increases to 7,557 with 51 more fatalities; tally rises to 4,24,675 with 3,835 new cases: Health Dept.

COVID-19 toll in West Bengal increases to 7,557 with 51 more fatalities tally rises to 4,24,675 with 3,835 new cases Health Dept....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020