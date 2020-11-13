Left Menu
Indian, Nepali scholars discuss Ayurveda for COVID-19

The Embassy of India in association with Ayurveda Campus, Institute of Medicine, Tribhuvan University organised the webinar "Ayur Talk 2020 on Ayurveda for COVID-19" and held an international essay competition on the same theme. The webinar, organised on the occasion of 5th Ayurveda Day (Dhanwantari Jayanti), was attended by about 200 participants from India, Nepal and other countries, according to a statement issued by the Indian embassy.

Nearly 200 people from India and Nepal participated in a webinar organised by the Indian embassy here to discuss benefits and growing popularity of Ayurveda amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Embassy of India in association with Ayurveda Campus, Institute of Medicine, Tribhuvan University organised the webinar "Ayur Talk 2020 on Ayurveda for COVID-19" and held an international essay competition on the same theme.

The webinar, organised on the occasion of 5th Ayurveda Day (Dhanwantari Jayanti), was attended by about 200 participants from India, Nepal and other countries, according to a statement issued by the Indian embassy. "Panelists included 6 eminent speakers/Ayurveda practioners from India and Nepal who shared their views and expertise," it said.

India's ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra delivered a video message highlighting the benefits and growing popularity of Ayurveda. Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya C Khampa, speaking on the occasion mentioned about growing consumption of Ayurvedic products like turmeric in India and Nepal.

The event was also attended by Dr Shiv Lal Bhusal, Rector of Tribhuvan University and other leading academicians of the university. The winners of the essay competition were also announced during the event, the statement said..

