Left Menu
Development News Edition

Summary revision of photo electoral rolls of begins

Collector of Puducherry T Arun, who is the District Election Officer, released draft photo electoral rolls relating to the Assembly segments in the Union Territory on Monday. The Union Territory of Puducherry has 30 Assembly segments spread over Puducherry (23), Karaikal (five) and Mahe and Yanam regions (one constituency each), a press release said. The draft electoral rolls showed the present total strength of voters in the 30 constituencies as 9,74,754.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:33 IST
Summary revision of photo electoral rolls of begins
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Collector of Puducherry T Arun, who is the District Election Officer, released draft photo electoral rolls relating to the Assembly segments in the Union Territory on Monday. He distributed copies of the electoral rolls to representatives of national and state-level political parties at a joint meeting with them here.

Also, he explained to them the various steps being taken to revise the photo electoral rolls keeping January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date. The Union Territory of Puducherry has 30 Assembly segments spread over Puducherry (23), Karaikal (five) and Mahe and Yanam regions (one constituency each), a press release said.

The draft electoral rolls showed the present total strength of voters in the 30 constituencies as 9,74,754. Women with a strength of 5,15,660 voters outnumber men whose strength is 4,58,999. There are 105 voters coming under the third gender.

The summary revision would go on till December 15. Villianoor Assembly segment here has highest number of 40,617 voters while Orleanpeth hasthe lowest: 24,092 voters. The final electoral rolls would be published on January 20, 2021.

The last Assembly poll was held in Puducherry in May 2016. PTI COR NVG NVG

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh: Kufri, Manali receive season's first snowfall

Himachal Pradeshs tourist hotspots Kufri and Manali received the first snowfall of the season on Monday, the meteorological department said. Kufri in Shimla district received 7 cm snowfall whereas Manali in Kullu district received 2 cm in ...

SEC Chairman Clayton to step down at end of year -statement

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton will step down from his position at the end of the year, the agency said in a statement on Monday.Working alongside the incredibly talented and driven women and men of the SEC has...

Afghanistan registers 228 new COVID-19 cases

Kabul Afghanistan, November 16 ANIXinhua Afghan Public Health Ministry has registered 228 new COVID-19 positive cases, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 43,468, said a statement of the ministry released here Monda...

African Energy Chamber to launch annual Top 25 Movers and Shakers list

The African Energy Chamber Chamber EnergyChamber.org is pleased to launch its second annual Top 25 Movers and Shakers list. Forming part of its Africa Energy Outlook 2021 report, the list profiles key individuals who are expected to impact ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020