Summary revision of photo electoral rolls of begins

Collector of Puducherry T Arun, who is the District Election Officer, released draft photo electoral rolls relating to the Assembly segments in the Union Territory on Monday. He distributed copies of the electoral rolls to representatives of national and state-level political parties at a joint meeting with them here.

Also, he explained to them the various steps being taken to revise the photo electoral rolls keeping January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date. The Union Territory of Puducherry has 30 Assembly segments spread over Puducherry (23), Karaikal (five) and Mahe and Yanam regions (one constituency each), a press release said.

The draft electoral rolls showed the present total strength of voters in the 30 constituencies as 9,74,754. Women with a strength of 5,15,660 voters outnumber men whose strength is 4,58,999. There are 105 voters coming under the third gender.

The summary revision would go on till December 15. Villianoor Assembly segment here has highest number of 40,617 voters while Orleanpeth hasthe lowest: 24,092 voters. The final electoral rolls would be published on January 20, 2021.

The last Assembly poll was held in Puducherry in May 2016. PTI COR NVG NVG