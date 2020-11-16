Left Menu
Department to probe leaked Mathematics paper

The department says it will utilize the mechanisms it has at its disposal which are part of the examination protocol to identify learners that may have had access to the paper.

“The Department of Basic Education is investigating the matter to establish the extent of the leak. Early sources point to the confinement of the leakage to a few learners located in these two provinces,” the department said. Image Credit: Flickr

The Department of Basic Education says it will investigate circumstances around a leaked Mathematics Paper 2 fully and thoroughly.

This comes after the department has noted that there is a leaked Mathematics paper.

Initial indications are that the paper became available in the early parts of Monday morning, hours before the paper could be written.

"The origins of the leak are not clear as yet but the matric candidates who had access to the question paper appear to be located in Limpopo and Gauteng provinces. The Department verified the content of the question paper and found it to be the same as the question paper that was to be written at 9 am," the department said in a statement.

"The Department of Basic Education is investigating the matter to establish the extent of the leak. Early sources point to the confinement of the leakage to a few learners located in these two provinces," the department said.

The investigating team is gathering evidence and a report will be submitted shortly. The department will enlist the support of the Law Enforcement Agencies to assist with the investigation.

"An appeal is being made to all candidates to remain focused on the examination papers that are still to be written and be assured that the culprits that are at the centre of this despicable act will be dealt with harshly," the department said.

Anybody with information regarding this matter must contact the Department of Basic Education and anonymity will be guaranteed.

"The Department of Basic Education remains committed to ensuring the credibility and integrity of this important public examination," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

