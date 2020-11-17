Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinagar administration upgrading 180 govt-run schools as 'smart schools'

They said other highlights of the project are HR management, capacity building and training of teachers, continuous evaluation and society involvement, sporting infrastructure and games, skills labs, and innovation grant. Before embarking on upgrade of the 180 schools -- 120 in urban areas and 60 in rural areas of the district -- the administration conducted a pilot project and modernised 25 schools during the last fiscal.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-11-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 19:50 IST
Srinagar administration upgrading 180 govt-run schools as 'smart schools'

The Srinagar district administration has embarked on an ambitious project to upgrade 180 government-run schools as "smart schools" by equipping them with modern amenities and learning tools, officials said. The overall objective of the project is to improve the learning outcome of public schools and bring them at par with private schools, they said.

A dedicated team has been constituted for the planning, implementation and monitoring of the project, to be completed within six months at a cost of Rs 6 crore, they said. Under the project, a part of the Jammu and Kashmir government's 'Back to Village' programme, the administration will upgrade infrastructure of these schools and improve learning outcome through a range of interventions, including capacity building of teachers.

Some of interventions being made are refurbishing of buildings where required, upgrading of furniture and equipment, round-the-clock power and water supplies, and establishment of libraries, science laboratories, IT labs and smart classes, the officials said. They said other highlights of the project are HR management, capacity building and training of teachers, continuous evaluation and society involvement, sporting infrastructure and games, skills labs, and innovation grant.

Before embarking on upgrade of the 180 schools -- 120 in urban areas and 60 in rural areas of the district -- the administration conducted a pilot project and modernised 25 schools during the last fiscal. At a review meeting here, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the project was close to his heart and added that everything necessary would be done for modernising the schools.

"The district administration is keen on equipping these schools with the latest facilities and transforming them on modern lines...the aim being to improve the learning outcome in the public school domain," Choudhary said. The work has been started in around 100 of these schools located in both urban and rural areas of the district, he said.

The meeting was informed that funds have been released in favour of 25 schools located in urban Srinagar. Another 70 schools, which have already been partly equipped with modern facilities under the centrally sponsored Samagra Shiksha scheme, will receive the required funding in due course, the officials said.

Headmasters of 25 schools that were upgraded under the pilot project attended the meeting and shared their experiences and feedback, the officials said. These 25 smart schools will be provided additional facilities for further upgrade, they said.

In each rural block of the district, 15 schools have been identified for upgrade through the respective gram sabha, they said..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Most Mexicans back president's holdout stance on congratulating Biden -poll

A majority of Mexicans support President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors decision to hold off congratulating Joe Biden so far on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. In contrast to the approach of m...

Japan, Australia reach security pact amid fears over disputed South China Sea

Japan and Australia agreed on a breakthrough defence pact on Tuesday allowing reciprocal visits for training and operations, and voiced concern over the disputed South China Sea, where China is extending its military influence.It is Japans ...

Barcelona affected the most by new salary cap in Spain

The salary cap for Spanish league clubs has been reduced more than 700 million because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Barcelona and Valencia in line to take the biggest hit, the league said Tuesday. Barcelona and Valencia will be expecte...

U.S. security adviser O'Brien to visit Vietnam this week

U.S. national security adviser Robert OBrien will visit Vietnam this week, an American official and a Vietnamese source said on Tuesday. OBrien will be in the Southeast Asian country from Friday to Sunday for high-level meetings, said the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020