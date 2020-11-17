Left Menu
University dean resigns over statements about Biden voters

A dean at a university in Virginia has resigned after posting a statement on Facebook that called supporters of President-elect Joe Biden “ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian.” The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Wesleyan University announced the resignation Monday in a statement on its website.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A dean at a university in Virginia has resigned after posting a statement on Facebook that called supporters of President-elect Joe Biden "ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian." The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Wesleyan University announced the resignation Monday in a statement on its website. The school in Virginia Beach said Paul Ewell resigned as Dean of Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus. He's also leaving his job as a professor of management, business and economics.

Ewell's post told Biden supporters to "unfriend" him and accused them of corrupting not only the election but "our youth … our country." His statements were made on his private Facebook page. But they became public after someone circulated a screenshot. The Virginian-Pilot reported on the dean's comments last week. President Donald Trump retweeted an Associated Press version of the story and used the word "Progress!" to apparently show approval of Ewell's sentiments.

University spokeswoman Stephanie Smaglo said last week that Ewell has apologized for the post. But she declined to comment further after Monday's announcement. Ewell told the university's student newspaper, the Marlin Chronicle, that he was upset and regrets the things he said. He said he did not really mean them.

"I have friends and family who are Democrats, and I love them dearly," Ewell told the Marlin Chronicle. "I have apologized on both accounts profusely. I set a poor example in that post of what a Christian should be. I know that God has forgiven me and already died for my sins. I hope others will forgive me as well." Ewell added: "We all need to be a little less quick to anger and a little more willing to forgive, and that certainly applies to me. I am a Christian work-in-progress for sure.".

