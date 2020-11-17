Left Menu
Development News Edition

199 candidates in fray for polls to 11 UP Legislative Council seats to be held on Dec 1

After the last date of withdrawal on Tuesday, a total of 199 candidates are left in the fray for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls for 11 seats which will go to polls on December 1, an official statement said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:39 IST
199 candidates in fray for polls to 11 UP Legislative Council seats to be held on Dec 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After the last date of withdrawal on Tuesday, a total of 199 candidates are left in the fray for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls for 11 seats which will go to polls on December 1, an official statement said. The term of office of the 11 MLCs from these constituencies expired on May 6, it said.

"A total of 199 candidates including that of BJP, SP, Congress and Teachers' associations are left in fray after the last date of withdrawal on Tuesday," the statement issued by the State Election Commision office said. At 30, the maximum candidates are contesting in Meerut while the minimum 11 are contesting in Lucknow, it said. The biennial election to 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council -- five Graduates' and six Teachers' constituencies -- will be held on December 1 and counting will take place on December 3. The Bahujan Samaj Party is not contesting the polls.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Alex Telles tests negative for coronavirus, available for Brazil's clash against Uruguay

Alex Telles has tested negative for coronavirus and as a result, the player is available for Brazils clash against Uruguay. The Brazil Football Confederation has provided the update on the Manchester United defender.The defender already had...

UP Anti-Terrorism Squad arrests 2 Bangladeshis

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS on Tuesday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals living in the country illegally with fake documents. Mohammad Iqbad and Mohd Farooq were nabbed on a tip-off that some suspicious elements were residin...

Three health chiefs quit within days in Italy's toe, embarrassing government

The Italian government was left red-faced on Tuesday when a third health chief in Calabria quit in barely a week, leaving the southern regions hospitals rudderless and still lacking an emergency coronavirus plan. The resignation of any seni...

Pads for peace: Indian activists woo women fighters with period products

Indian peace activists have come up with an unusual way to engage with leftist fighters waging a decades-long insurgency in one of the countrys poorest states - send them sanitary napkins.Women make up a large proportion of the guerrillas f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020