199 candidates in fray for polls to 11 UP Legislative Council seats to be held on Dec 1

After the last date of withdrawal on Tuesday, a total of 199 candidates are left in the fray for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls for 11 seats which will go to polls on December 1, an official statement said. The term of office of the 11 MLCs from these constituencies expired on May 6, it said.

"A total of 199 candidates including that of BJP, SP, Congress and Teachers' associations are left in fray after the last date of withdrawal on Tuesday," the statement issued by the State Election Commision office said. At 30, the maximum candidates are contesting in Meerut while the minimum 11 are contesting in Lucknow, it said. The biennial election to 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council -- five Graduates' and six Teachers' constituencies -- will be held on December 1 and counting will take place on December 3. The Bahujan Samaj Party is not contesting the polls.