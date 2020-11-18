Left Menu
DDC elections in J-K: PAGD accuses returning officer of bias

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Wednesday accused the returning officer of a district development council (DDC) constituency in Khanmoh of bias and alleged that he tried to reject the nomination of their candidate a few hours after accepting it. Shah said the PAGD leaders had raised the issue with the District Election Officer.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Wednesday accused the returning officer of a district development council (DDC) constituency in Khanmoh of bias and alleged that he tried to reject the nomination of their candidate a few hours after accepting it. "Our candidate was given an acceptance form after scrutiny at 12:15 pm (Tuesday). He was given an authority letter to open a bank account and was also given an expenditure register. Then around 5 pm, he was called to the office and the same officer, who had earlier written 'accepted' in a column in the form, wrote 'not' before the word 'accepted' and tried to write rejected as well," PAGD leader Muzaffar Shah said at a press conference here.

Shah, who is the senior vice-president of Awami National Conference (ANC), was flanked by Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPMM) president Javaid Mustafa Mir.  Both the parties are part of the PAGD and the alliance has given the mandate to the ANC to contest the DDC polls from the constituency. Shah said it was a blot on the whole election process and the Election Commission should take immediate notice of the issue. "This is forgery. It is a blot of the whole election system and the chief election commissioner should take note and act immediately,” he said. Shah said the PAGD leaders had raised the issue with the District Election Officer. The district development council election in Jammu and Kashmir will begin later this month.

