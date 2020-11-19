Grand Maratha Foundation brings Diwali cheer to 200 underprivileged children of Thane

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Maratha Foundation, a non-governmental organization, catering to the needs of farmers and their families in Maharashtra organized a donation drive and collected clothing for men, women and children a week prior to Diwali. The donation material included school books, toys, footwear and dry ration for the poor and needy children and families residing around the Thane region. The collected material was distributed at the Navjeevan Prathmik Vidyamandir in Majiwada, Thane on November 04, 2020, a school which provides education for underprivileged children in Thane locality. Keeping in mind the current situation, the organization also donated hand sanitizer dispenser and other essentials. The initiative benefitted approximately 200 children and their families. Under the guidance of Mrs. Madhavi Shelatkar, Trustee of Grand Maratha Foundation, this event was successfully conducted. Expressing his views, Mr. Rohit Shelatkar, Founder of Grand Maratha Foundation said, "Grand Maratha Foundation has always been committed to serve and uplift the less privileged through better amenities and education and ensures their all-round development. We are glad that we can support as many families as possible to make their Diwali bright, bring happiness and joyous smiles. We will strive to continue our efforts in empowering the farmers and their families, to live a better life." Grand Maratha Foundation has been in the forefront for taking initiatives to create more opportunities to bring aid for the people. The organization aims at elevating the lives of farmers, who are reeling under the burden of debt and poverty. This Diwali, the organization aimed at helping the underprivileged children, who can use the donated resources for a better learning experience and enjoy the festive season.

About Grand Maratha Foundation: Grand Maratha Foundation provides all-round educational support to farmers which cover right pricing to efficient distribution to modern techniques so as to empower the farmers in creating a better livelihood for themselves and break this vicious circle of debt and poverty. With a special focus on Vidharba, Grand Maratha Foundation also provides financial help to empower the farmers to give the best education to their kids and for starting allied activities in the agrarian and rural sector which involves widows who can earn their livelihood. They have also introduced and encouraged E-Learning through the donation of computer to schools. Grand Maratha Foundation aims to provide comprehensive solutions to farmers and their families by creating a better livelihood for them and break this vicious circle of debt and poverty. The Foundation is active in the regions of Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Nagpur in Maharashtra providing all round development of farmers and their families. The aim is to have farmers be future ready by minimizing the operational glitches faced by them and empowering them to live a better life.