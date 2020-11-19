Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bedi sends files to Centre without approving them, 'hindering' development: CM

"The Home Minister had assured me that he would go into the representation," the Chief Minister said. Accusing the Lt Governor of functioning like a "dictator" the CM said, "there is absolutely no necessity for her to forward each and every file of the government seeking her approval to the Centre which only delayed implementation of welfare and developmental schemes." He said as many as 40 files were sent by her to the central government and they were hanging in the balance.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 16:31 IST
Bedi sends files to Centre without approving them, 'hindering' development: CM
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@thekiranbedi)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday hit out at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for 'unnecessarily' sending almost all the files related to development and welfare schemes proposed by his government to the Centre for its opinion, thereby 'hindering' development. Addressing reporters on his return to Puducherry from Delhi after meeting Central Ministers, he said his government had taken a decision to earmark 10 percent horizontal quota of reservation for students from government schools who had cleared the NEET in medical courses.

"The decision for 10 percent quota was a unanimous resolve of all the political parties who had participated in a meeting some days ago," he said. The decision was sent to Bedi for approval so that students from rural areas with NEET qualification could go in for medical courses.

However, the Lt Governor forwarded the file to the Union Home Ministry without justification. He alleged that Bedi delays the availability of the quota to the students from rural areas particularly when counselling is to be completed soon.

Narayanasamy said he had represented to the Union Home Minister over phone before he met the Secretary to the Ministry seeking approval of the 10 percent quota for government schools in medicine. "The Home Minister had assured me that he would go into the representation," the Chief Minister said.

Accusing the Lt Governor of functioning like a "dictator" the CM said, "there is absolutely no necessity for her to forward each and every file of the government seeking her approval to the Centre which only delayed implementation of welfare and developmental schemes." He said as many as 40 files were sent by her to the central government and they were hanging in the balance. "I had represented to President, Prime Minister and Home Minister on the situation arising out of the style of functioning of Lt Governor. I do not know what action they had taken in response to my representations," he said.

"We are answerable to the people, to the unemployed youth and for development of Puducherry. Bedi never comes out of her office and we are accountable to the people," he said. Calling on the former IPS officer to stop putting 'blockades' in implementation of the schemes, the chief Minister said, "if Bedi cooperated with the government we would scale greater heights in development and promoting welfare of the people." He listed the various steps taken by the government facing hindrances because of the 'dictatorial attitude' of Bedi.

"We want to encourage industrialists to set up units in Puducherry. But the intervention and attitude to delay matters by Bedi is a major hurdle. She must put a full stop to such attitude forthwith and instead cooperate with the government," he said.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate ReInvest 2020 virtually for investment in clean energy

By Aashique Hussain Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo RE-INVEST 2020, virtually on November 26, in a bid to provide an international forum for investment p...

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT indust...

Registration of construction workers to be done through doorstep delivery: Sisodia

Registration of construction workers for availing benefits under various Delhi government schemes will now be done through doorstep delivery, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on ThursdayIt has now been decided that registratio...

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan next year: Sources

Ride-hailing major Ola is foraying into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year, sources said. The electric scooter, initially manufactured at a facility in the Netherlands, wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020