Left Menu
Development News Edition

Southern Naval Command chief reviews infrastructure at training institute in TN

Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla reviewed the training infrastructure at the Leadership and Management Training Establishment at INS Agrani here during a two-day visit that concluded on Thursday.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:20 IST
Southern Naval Command chief reviews infrastructure at training institute in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla reviewed the training infrastructure at the Leadership and Management Training Establishment at INS Agrani here during a two-day visit that concluded on Thursday. During the annual inspection, Chawla received the Guard of Honour and also inaugurated a new Naval communication network centre, an official release said.

He also interacted with the naval personnel, including defence civilian employees, and highlighted the important role played by the unit in imparting Leadership and Management skills to the under-trainees. Sapana Chawla, President, Navy Wives Welfare Association (Southern Region), who accompanied Chawla, inaugurated a newly constructed multipurpose Audio-Visual Room-cum-Computer Lab at the Navy Children School.

She also inaugurated the Single Officers in-living accommodation at the Naval Officers Mess, Agrani and interacted with the women of the establishment, the release added..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Out magazine names Lizzo, Monae, Maddow to its Out100 list

Award-winning singers Lizzo and Janelle Monae, Apple CEO Tim Cook and MSNBCs Rachel Maddow have made Out magazines 2020 Out100 list. Pride Media announced on Thursday that its annual list honouring the 100 most influential LGBTQ people of t...

Assistant commissioner in Delhi govt's Food and Supply department held for taking bribe: CBI

The CBI arrested an assistant commissioner in the Food and Supply department of the Delhi government red handed on Thursday while he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs one lakh from a fair shop owner, officials said. The agency also arre...

CBI carries out searches at 25 locations in Andhra Pradesh, including premises of former TDP MLA: Officials.

CBI carries out searches at 25 locations in Andhra Pradesh, including premises of former TDP MLA Officials....

Mphasis Consulting acquires UK-based Datalytyx for up to 13.3 mn pounds

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday said its subsidiary Mphasis Consulting Ltd has acquired UK-based Datalytyx Ltd for up to 13.3 million pounds about Rs 130.4 crore. The acquisition is expected to provide access to strengthen Mphasis next-generati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020