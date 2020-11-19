Left Menu
Development News Edition

New education policy vision of PM Modi, to be implemented in phases by 2022: Adityanath

Addressing a gathering at the Lucknow University after inaugurating its centenary celebrations, he also said the new eduction policy will take the society forward and prove to be the foundation of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and a self-reliant India. "The policy is the vision of the prime minister and is to be implemented by 2022.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:27 IST
New education policy vision of PM Modi, to be implemented in phases by 2022: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the National Education Policy-2020 is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be implemented in phases by 2022. Addressing a gathering at the Lucknow University after inaugurating its centenary celebrations, he also said the new eduction policy will take the society forward and prove to be the foundation of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and a self-reliant India.

"The policy is the vision of the prime minister and is to be implemented by 2022. It includes both the theoretical and practical aspect of knowledge that is necessary for students. If the Lucknow University moves ahead with the new National Education Policy, it will set a new paradigm," Adityanath said. Congratulating everyone associated with the university on the completion of 100 years of its establishment, he said during this glorious journey, the institution has made remarkable achievements in the academic field at national and international levels.

"This university has given many distinguished dignitaries, politicians, administrative officers, principals, scientists and industrialists, including the president, to the country," the chief minister said. He said a society can become self-sufficient and self-reliant only when it moves ahead of the government.  "The new eduction policy will take the society forward and prove to be the foundation of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and a self-reliant India," Adityanath said.  Stressing the need for educational institutions to connect with the public and play an important role in local problems, he pointed out that a hand sanitiser was made by the Lucknow University to face the challenge of COVID-19.

"All the educational institutions should do such useful work for the society as and when required. Our government decided to celebrate 'Uttar Pradesh Day' on the suggestion of the then governor Ram Naik and on this day, the 'one district one product' scheme was also launched," the BJP leader said. He said if educational institutions are integrated with the "one district, one product" programme, then work will be available to everyone. Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has the capacity to fulfil the dream of a self-reliant India and make the country a USD 5 trillion economy.

"For this, educational institutions will have to be connected with the public and have to be vocal for local. Apart from creating a link with the 'one district, one product' scheme, youngsters will have to be made aware of the policies of the government," he added. Adityanath also said educational institutions should provide technical support in the field of handicrafts.

Addressing the programme, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the Lucknow University's journey of a century has been memorable. He said the state government has given funds for the overall development of the university and the strengthening of the infrastructure for quality education.

The Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University, Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, said the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the university by the chief minister is a sign of his commitment to higher education and institutes of higher education..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Out magazine names Lizzo, Monae, Maddow to its Out100 list

Award-winning singers Lizzo and Janelle Monae, Apple CEO Tim Cook and MSNBCs Rachel Maddow have made Out magazines 2020 Out100 list. Pride Media announced on Thursday that its annual list honouring the 100 most influential LGBTQ people of t...

Assistant commissioner in Delhi govt's Food and Supply department held for taking bribe: CBI

The CBI arrested an assistant commissioner in the Food and Supply department of the Delhi government red handed on Thursday while he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs one lakh from a fair shop owner, officials said. The agency also arre...

CBI carries out searches at 25 locations in Andhra Pradesh, including premises of former TDP MLA: Officials.

CBI carries out searches at 25 locations in Andhra Pradesh, including premises of former TDP MLA Officials....

Mphasis Consulting acquires UK-based Datalytyx for up to 13.3 mn pounds

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday said its subsidiary Mphasis Consulting Ltd has acquired UK-based Datalytyx Ltd for up to 13.3 million pounds about Rs 130.4 crore. The acquisition is expected to provide access to strengthen Mphasis next-generati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020