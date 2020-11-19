Happiness curriculum aims at developing students' mindset as lifelong learners: Sisodia

Left Menu
As the happiness curriculum for the students of Delhi government schools was featured in Harvard University's International Education Week, the city's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the programme focuses on developing the mindset of students as lifelong learners, not on preaching values.

As the happiness curriculum for the students of Delhi government schools was featured in Harvard University's International Education Week, the city's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the programme focuses on developing the mindset of students as lifelong learners, not on preaching values. Sisodia was invited as a guest speaker at an online panel discussion on "systematic social emotional learning" of the happiness curriculum by the Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) during its International Education Week to celebrate the successful implementation of the "happiness classes" in Delhi government schools.

"The happiness curriculum is not a value education class that preaches moral values to students. Instead, it focuses on developing the mindset of the students to adopt the values in their everyday attitude and behaviour," Sisodia said. The discussion further looked at understanding the need for social-emotional learning programmes across systems around the world.

"The happiness curriculum provides the tool kit for children to scientifically observe their emotions and understand them. It is the science of emotions because once the students are able to understand and recognise their emotions well, they will grow up to become better human beings. "The role of the happiness curriculum then becomes critical in developing the mindset of the students as well as the teachers in adopting these ethical values in their behaviour. Coming out of school, the students should be prepared to live in the world as lifelong learners," the deputy chief minister said.

