Schools in Thane district to remain closed till Dec 31

The schools in Thane district will remain closed till December 31 in view of the coronavirus situation, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Friday. Though the pandemic is under control in the district there is fear of second wave, so the reopening of schools was deferred, officials said. Earlier, schools were supposed to start from November 23. Online classes will continue. PTI COR KRK KRK

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:36 IST
The schools in Thane district will remain closed till December 31 in view of the coronavirus situation, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Friday. Though the pandemic is under control in the district there is fear of second wave, so the reopening of schools was deferred, officials said.

Earlier, schools were supposed to start from November 23. Online classes will continue.

