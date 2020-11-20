Investor awareness, education help new investors make informed decisions: Tyagi

Amid growing retail participation in equity markets, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Friday said investor awareness programmes and education play an important role in helping new investors make informed decisions. Also, he advised investors not to get lured by false promises and unsolicited advice. Tyagi said trends in the participation of retail investors are encouraging in terms of growth in the number of demat accounts as also mutual fund portfolios. "There is a need for new investors to make informed investment decisions. Thus, investors awareness and education play an important role in educating the investor," Tyagi said in a message while announcing Sebi's participation in the World Investor Week. The World Investor Week (WIW), organised by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), will be observed during November 23-29

The theme for this year's celebrations is 'Investors Awareness: A key to financial well being'. The WIW is celebrated globally in October every year in order to give further impetus to the various investor education and awareness initiatives. This year, WIW has been delayed because of the pandemic. According to Tyagi, complexities of the securities markets have grown manifold during last decades with so many developments relating to market structure and newer products, to name a few. These developments represent the supply side of the market. On the demand side, many participants have entered the market, he said. Sebi, which is a member of IOSCO, has been participating in the celebrations along with exchanges, depositories, investors associations and commodity derivatives trainers since 2017.