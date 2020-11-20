Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investor awareness, education help new investors make informed decisions: Tyagi

Amid growing retail participation in equity markets, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Friday said investor awareness programmes and education play an important role in helping new investors make informed decisions. The World Investor Week (WIW), organised by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), will be observed during November 23-29 The theme for this year's celebrations is 'Investors Awareness: A key to financial well being'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 22:50 IST
Investor awareness, education help new investors make informed decisions: Tyagi
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Amid growing retail participation in equity markets, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Friday said investor awareness programmes and education play an important role in helping new investors make informed decisions. Also, he advised investors not to get lured by false promises and unsolicited advice. Tyagi said trends in the participation of retail investors are encouraging in terms of growth in the number of demat accounts as also mutual fund portfolios. "There is a need for new investors to make informed investment decisions. Thus, investors awareness and education play an important role in educating the investor," Tyagi said in a message while announcing Sebi's participation in the World Investor Week. The World Investor Week (WIW), organised by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), will be observed during November 23-29

The theme for this year's celebrations is 'Investors Awareness: A key to financial well being'. The WIW is celebrated globally in October every year in order to give further impetus to the various investor education and awareness initiatives. This year, WIW has been delayed because of the pandemic. According to Tyagi, complexities of the securities markets have grown manifold during last decades with so many developments relating to market structure and newer products, to name a few. These developments represent the supply side of the market. On the demand side, many participants have entered the market, he said. Sebi, which is a member of IOSCO, has been participating in the celebrations along with exchanges, depositories, investors associations and commodity derivatives trainers since 2017.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-German draft IT security law strives for consensus on telecoms vendor risks

Germany would need to reach a consensus within government that a telecoms vendor poses a national security threat in order to exclude its equipment from national 5G networks, according to draft legislation reviewed by Reuters on Friday.The ...

Man arrested, wife detained while trying to buy a bullet

The police has arrested one person and detained his wife from the citys Eco Park area when the two reached the area to purchase bullets to allegedly kill a man who has been sexually abusing the woman, an official said on Friday. Police has ...

People fined Rs 500 for not using mask in absence of notification

Citing absence of a proper notification, officials on Friday continued to impose Rs 500 fine on people not using face masks in public places, a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced hiking the penalty to Rs 2,000. Though ...

Pune: Woman arrested for kidnapping 4-month-old girl

A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 4-month-old girl from an eatery in Hadaspar area early this week, Pune police said on Friday. Accused Aruna Pawar befriended the infants mother Manju More 22, who hails from Rahta ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020