Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai students rally for educational and political reforms

Secondary school students in Thailand's capital rallied Saturday for educational and political reforms, defying government threats to crack down with legal action against the country's high-profile protest movement.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 16:44 IST
Thai students rally for educational and political reforms
Representative image

Secondary school students in Thailand's capital rallied Saturday for educational and political reforms, defying government threats to crack down with legal action against the country's high-profile protest movement. The rally was called by a group that calls itself "Bad Students," mocking their status as rebels against traditional school rules and authorities.

Reflecting their light touch toward protest actions, they used props including people in dinosaur suits and oversize beach balls standing in for asteroids. Just as an asteroid hitting the earth is believed to have led to the extinction of the dinosaurs, they pointed out, the old-fashioned members of Thailand's establishment impeding change will face a collision with the country's pro-democracy movement.

Though the original goals of the Bad Students included abolishing outmoded regulations such as dress codes and reforming antiquated curriculums, they now also support the demands of Thailand's broader pro-democracy movement, which seeks major political change. Saturday's rally, held in one of Bangkok's busiest shopping areas, attracted a crowd of at least 1,000 people, many of whom were not secondary school students.

Namfon Jaruk, a 21-year-old college student, said it was appropriate for demonstrators to discuss issues beyond education. "We are not just students. We are citizens of this country, too," she said. "Students have rights to talk politics and anything that needs to be discussed." The rally came at the end of a week with two chaotic protests held by followers of the pro-democracy movement.

On Tuesday, protesters rallied outside Parliament to urge lawmakers to pass a bill to consider sweeping changes in the constitution, including sections about the monarchy's rights and privileges. The lawmakers agreed to consider changes, but not to sections including the monarchy. The three core demands of the movement are that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha step down, the constitution be amended to make it more democratic, and the monarchy be reformed to be made more accountable.

The movement believes the monarchy holds too much power for a constitutional monarchy. But their challenge is fiercely opposed by royalists, who consider the royal institution an untouchable bedrock of national identity. Efforts by Tuesday's protesters to force their way onto the grounds of Parliament were pushed back by police using tear gas and water cannons firing a mixture that included chemical irritants. At least 55 people were hurt, including six reported to have had gunshot wounds. Police denied firing live rounds or rubber bullets.

On Wednesday, several thousand demonstrators gathered outside the national headquarters of the police in central Bangkok to protest the force used against protesters the night before. The Wednesday rally was nonviolent, though protesters defaced the "Royal Thai Police" sign outside its headquarters and scrawled graffiti and chanted slogans that could be considered derogatory to King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Prime Minister Prayuth reacted by declaring that the protesters had gone too far and could now expect to be prosecuted for their illegal actions. While protest leaders have faced dozens of charges over the past few months, they have generally been freed on bail, and none have yet come to trial. On Friday, Prayuth made clear that the government would also employ the use of Thailand's lese majeste law, which calls for a prison term of up to 15 years for anyone who defames the king or his immediate family.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition working against national unity, integrity: UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties are working against the national unity and integrity. Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in connection with the u...

Iran tightens COVID-19 restrictions, but some streets still busy

Iran introduced tougher restrictions on Saturday to stem a third wave of coronavirus infections, including closing non-essential businesses and travel curbs, but state media reported widespread flouting of the rules. Tehran streets are crow...

Development, deployment of technology needed to transform agriculture sector

Digital innovation can transform Indian agriculture and the focus should be on spreading awareness about the potential of such technologies in the agriculture sector, Anna Roy, Senior Adviser DMA, Industry NITI Aayog said. She was speaking ...

BJP takes stock of ties with allies in Assam

As the BJP begins work on its strategy for the Assam Assembly polls, the state unit appears keen on staking claim to some of the seats held by its key alliance partner, the Asom Gana Parishad AGP, while its ties are strained with another al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020