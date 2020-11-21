Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Schools in Aurangabad city to remain closed till Jan 3

Schools in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city will remain closed till January 3, while those in rural areas of the district will reopen on November 23, a senior official said on Saturday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-11-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 19:13 IST
Maha: Schools in Aurangabad city to remain closed till Jan 3

Schools in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city will remain closed till January 3, while those in rural areas of the district will reopen on November 23, a senior official said on Saturday. Speaking at a press conference here, district collector Sunil Chavan said schools in Aurangabad city will be open only for teachers.

"Over 800 schools and junior colleges in rural parts of the district will reopen from November 23, as there are problems in conducting online classes in these areas and the spread of coronavirus is also less in these parts," the collector said. More than 11,000 teachers and non-teaching staff have undergone COVID-19 tests in the district and majority of them who tested positive for the infection were from the city limits, the official said.

Municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pande said schools in Aurangabad city will remain closed for students till January 3, while teachers will have access to the premises. Meanwhile, schools and junior colleges will reopen in Osmanabad from November 23, district collector Kaustubh Divegaonkar stated in a release.

However, residential schools will remain closed in the district, he said, adding that if such institutions wish to operate, they will have to keep their hostels shut..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women passengers allowed to travel during non-peak hours from Nov 23: Southern Railway

Chennai, Nov21PTI Southern Railway on Saturday said women passengers other than essential services staff would be allowed to travel in suburban train services during non-peak hours with effect from November 23. Southern Railway, in a press ...

BPF lone MP resigns from Rajya Sabha;will join BJP Sunday

BJP ally Bodoland Peoples Fronts founding member and MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from Rajya Sabha Saturday and announced he will join the saffron party on Sunday. Daimary, who had declared on November 11 that he will resign from the party,...

Ethiopia rejects African mediation, pushes for rebel-held Tigray capital

The Ethiopian government rebuffed an African effort to mediate on Saturday, saying its troops had seized another town in their march towards the rebel-held capital of northern Tigray region.More than two weeks into Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...

C'garh planning to give farming status to fisheries: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said his government will take initiative towards providing farming status to pisciculture. Addressing a conference to mark World Fisheries Day, Baghel asked the fishing community to foc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020