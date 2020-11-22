Left Menu
Parents, teachers should work together to promote children's rights: Sonowal

Securing the future of children is the responsibility of the government, Sonowal said, adding that efforts have been made to see that every child is protected from violence and they have access to affordable healthcare and nutritious food in the state. Replying to questions from the children, he said that he would take initiatives to provide quality and affordable education to all children, especially to those in vulnerable circumstances.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-11-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 01:15 IST
Sonowal asked the children to imbibe healthy habits, practise health and hygiene and respect the elders. Image Credit: ANI

Sonowal asked the children to imbibe healthy habits, practise health and hygiene and respect the elders. Securing the future of children is the responsibility of the government, Sonowal said, adding that efforts have been made to see that every child is protected from violence and they have access to affordable healthcare and nutritious food in the state.

Replying to questions from the children, he said that he would take initiatives to provide quality and affordable education to all children, especially to those in vulnerable circumstances. To another query, Sonowal said that the state government took steps for setting up more than 100 high schools in tea garden areas.

He also said steps would also be taken for providing scholarships to the specially-abled students. Chief Minister Sonowal thanked the UNICEF, Assam functionaries for their dedicated role in championing the rights of the children.

The delegation of UNICEF officials and children as a part of the World Children's Day celebrations on Friday, November 20, met Sonowal on Saturday and presented him the children's manifesto on translating children's rights in a post-pandemic world. Sonowal presented signed copies of Prime Minister Narendra Modis book Exam Warriors to the children and wished them all luck in their future.

