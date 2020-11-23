Airtel Digital TV, Vedantu team up to offer students 'affordable' access to quality education

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, and Vedantu, which offers live online learning, on Monday announced a partnership that aims to make quality education accessible to students across India. Vedantu Masterclasses DTH channels will air on Airtel Digital TV at Rs 4 per day to offer interactive learnings to Class 6 to 12 students, according to a release.

"The channels will cater to students from classes 6 to 10 and classes 11 to 12, respectively and will cover maths and science," it said. This will be delivered by faculty that includes graduates from IIT and AIIMS with proven track records in teaching, the release said adding that the medium of teaching will be a mix of English and Hindi and plans are underway to add regional language content, where possible.

Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Taldar, CEO and Director - DTH Business, Bharti Airtel, said: "The TV screen is evolving beyond entertainment to becoming a hub for interactive education and learning that can be delivered in a safe and affordable manner, especially in these unprecedented times." Taldar exuded confidence that the service will be well received by students and parents, and education on TV will become a permanent feature which will benefit millions of students. Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-Founder, Vedantu, said, "As a brand we are going the extra mile to make quality education accessible. Our partnership with Airtel DTH is in this direction and we are delighted to use our collective strengths to sustain India's learning needs in smaller towns and villages." PTI MBI MKJ MKJ