Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel Digital TV, Vedantu team up to offer students 'affordable' access to quality education

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, and Vedantu, which offers live online learning, on Monday announced a partnership that aims to make quality education accessible to students across India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:03 IST
Airtel Digital TV, Vedantu team up to offer students 'affordable' access to quality education

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, and Vedantu, which offers live online learning, on Monday announced a partnership that aims to make quality education accessible to students across India. Vedantu Masterclasses DTH channels will air on Airtel Digital TV at Rs 4 per day to offer interactive learnings to Class 6 to 12 students, according to a release.

"The channels will cater to students from classes 6 to 10 and classes 11 to 12, respectively and will cover maths and science," it said. This will be delivered by faculty that includes graduates from IIT and AIIMS with proven track records in teaching, the release said adding that the medium of teaching will be a mix of English and Hindi and plans are underway to add regional language content, where possible.

Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Taldar, CEO and Director - DTH Business, Bharti Airtel, said: "The TV screen is evolving beyond entertainment to becoming a hub for interactive education and learning that can be delivered in a safe and affordable manner, especially in these unprecedented times." Taldar exuded confidence that the service will be well received by students and parents, and education on TV will become a permanent feature which will benefit millions of students. Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-Founder, Vedantu, said, "As a brand we are going the extra mile to make quality education accessible. Our partnership with Airtel DTH is in this direction and we are delighted to use our collective strengths to sustain India's learning needs in smaller towns and villages." PTI MBI MKJ MKJ

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Smelling blood, Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes

Chinese handset rivals of Huawei Technologies including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are making aggressive moves to seize market share from their giant rival, after stepped-up U.S. sanctions hobbled Huaweis supply chains, industry insiders say. La...

India plans to put off parliamentary session due to virus surging in Delhi

India plans to put off the winter session of parliament due to the rising number of coronavirus infections, a government official said on Monday, with New Delhi facing a shortage of hospital beds and doctors as the epidemic spreads. While t...

Plea in Delhi HC seeks FIR against Mehbooba Mufti over flag remark

A Delhi-based lawyer on Monday moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi Police to file an FIR against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her dacoits snatched our flag remark terming it as inflammato...

Proposal to allow corporate houses to set up banks a 'bombshell': Article by Rajan, Acharya

The RBI working groups proposal to allow corporate houses to set up banks is a bombshell and at this juncture, it is more important to stick to the tried and tested limits on involvement of business houses in the banking sector, according t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020