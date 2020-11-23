Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 cr people got jobs under TMC govt, claims MP

She said that in order to take West Bengal to the pole position in sporting activities, the state government has set up training academies for football, archery and tennis.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:11 IST
1 cr people got jobs under TMC govt, claims MP

One crore people have got jobs and unemployment has been reduced by 40 per cent under the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal since 2011, ruling Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan claimed on Monday. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the MP said, more than 28,000 people have got loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to buy vehicles under 'Gathidhara', a self-employment programme of the state government.

Besides this, two lakh young men and women were provided assistance to get loans for buying motorbikes, she said. Mentioning that she would not discuss politics but focus on development, the actor-turned-politician said, "six lakh people in the state are receiving vocational training under the 'Utkarsha Bangla' scheme of the government." The 'Utkarsha Bangla' project aims at creating a pool of skilled candidates who are industry ready.

To a question, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised jobs to two crore people in the country every year after coming to power in 2014. "Going by that, 12 crore people should have got jobs by now, but let them produce a list of even 12 lakh people who have got the promised jobs," the MP said.

She claimed that information technology ventures in the state have increased from 600 to 2,600 under the present dispensation and thousands of jobs have been created with leading IT companies operating from here. The Basirhat MP said that one lakh young jobless people are provided a monthly dole of Rs 1,500 in the state.

Noting that there has been all-round development in the education sector under the TMC government, the MP said, "the number of universities in the state has risen from 12 to 42, 50 new colleges have been set up and polytechnic institutes have increased from 40 to 76". She said that in order to take West Bengal to the pole position in sporting activities, the state government has set up training academies for football, archery and tennis.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka not to reopen schools, Pre-University colleges in December

The Karnataka government on Monday decided not to reopen schools and pre-university colleges in December due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard decided to meet...

Turkey cries foul at German attempt to police Libya blockade

Germany accused Turkey on Monday of preventing German forces belonging to an EU military mission from fully searching a Turkish cargo ship that they suspected of taking weapons to Libya, a move Ankara said was a violation of international l...

SC hails grant of permanent commission to women officers of Army

The Supreme Court Monday expressed happiness that the Centre has implemented its verdict to consider granting permanent commission to women officers in the Army, saying, it is the victory of our nation that women aspire to achieve the highe...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britains AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90 effective without any serious side effects, while the United States and Germany said they could start inoculating their citizens by next month.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020