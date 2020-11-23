Cong in Kerala hits out at Guv for giving assent to amendment to Police Act

Congress Kerala chief Mullappally Ramachandran on Monday criticized Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for giving his assent to the controversial amendment to the Kerala Police Act and said it was unfortunate. The Congress chief's criticism of the Governor came during a protest that was held in front of the secretariat here against the amendment.

"It was unfortunate that the governor has given his assent to the amendment which curtails the media freedom. The duty of the Governor is not to simply sign the papers given by the state government...." Ramachandran said.

He also urged the Governor to recall it. However, the CPI(M)-led Left Front government on Monday decided to put on hold the controversial amendment as it triggered a political storm across the country with many describing the measure as an assault on freedom of expression and media.