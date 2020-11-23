Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong in Kerala hits out at Guv for giving assent to amendment to Police Act

Congress Kerala chief Mullappally Ramachandran on Monday criticised Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for giving his assent to the controversial amendment to the Kerala Police Act and said it was unfortunate. The Congress chief's criticism of the Governor came during a protest that was held in front of the secretariat here against the amendment. "It was unfortunate that theGovernor has given his assent to the amendment which curtails the media freedom.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:48 IST
Cong in Kerala hits out at Guv for giving assent to amendment to Police Act
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress Kerala chief Mullappally Ramachandran on Monday criticized Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for giving his assent to the controversial amendment to the Kerala Police Act and said it was unfortunate. The Congress chief's criticism of the Governor came during a protest that was held in front of the secretariat here against the amendment.

"It was unfortunate that the governor has given his assent to the amendment which curtails the media freedom. The duty of the Governor is not to simply sign the papers given by the state government...." Ramachandran said.

He also urged the Governor to recall it. However, the CPI(M)-led Left Front government on Monday decided to put on hold the controversial amendment as it triggered a political storm across the country with many describing the measure as an assault on freedom of expression and media.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt reduces performance security of value of commercial contracts

The Delhi government has reduced performance security to three per cent of the value of commercial contracts in view of financial problems being faced by contractors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official statement. The government h...

'Love jihad': SIT submits report to Kanpur Range IG

A special investigation team formed to probe into incidents of love jihad here submitted its report to the Kanpur Range IG, stating that girls were cheated in 11 of the 14 cases investigated by it. In the remaining three cases, girls said...

Mozambique, Tanzania to launch joint operations against insurgents

Mozambique and Tanzania are to launch joint operations to combat an Islamist insurgency under an agreement that will also see some 500 suspected insurgents extradited, Mozambiques state-owned newspaper Noticias said on Monday. The three-yea...

Air, rail travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa to carry Covid negative report: Maharashtra

People travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa by flights or trains will have to carry RT-PCR negative test report, the Maharashtra Government announced on Monday. All domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020